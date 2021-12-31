Westhill man prepares to cross finish line on 365-day running challenge in memory of sister

An Aberdeenshire runner has completed 10k every day this year to raise money in memory of his sister.

After 400 hours of running, 78 running partners, six pairs of trainers, two marathons, and an elevation gain five times Everest, Matt Huntington is nearly at the finish line of his mammoth challenge.

Having begun training for the task back in 2020, he officially started running on January 1 this year.

Mr Huntington, from Westhill, will finish with a celebratory 10km run around his neighbourhood today.

Taking on the challenge in memory of his sister Kathy Parfitt, who died of breast cancer in 2018 just weeks before taking part in Courage on the Catwalk – he has since run more than 2,750 miles.

Mr Huntington has run an average of 7.8 miles each day and has raised more than £21,000 for cancer charity Friends of Anchor, who had supported his sister.

‘Overwhelmed and thankful’

The 49-year-old runner has said he is “overwhelmed and thankful” for all the donations he has received thus far.

All of the funds raised will go towards the charities’ Anchored Together appeal, which seeks to raise £2million for upgrades to a new centre that will open in 2023.

He added: “When I first dreamt up this idea, I knew I wanted to do something that would catch people’s attention, but it had to be something I was capable of doing.

“I broke my ankle in July last year and when I got around to running again in October, I started to wonder if I’d be capable of running every day.”

10km ran in London hotel room

However, he has more than bounced back and his challenge has taken him through Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Cairngorms, Inverness, Edinburgh, the Lake District, Sheffield, Northumberland and even a hotel room in London.

Fitting the daily run in around work and family life has been one of the more challenging aspects, but the memory of his sister has kept him going.

He said: “I’ve been motivated by memories throughout the year. April 28 would have been Kathy’s 46th birthday, and I planned a special half-marathon route that took in Kathy’s two favourite Parkrun routes at Hazlehead Park and Aberdeen Beach. It was an emotional day but has to be up there with one of the most special ones. It was really poignant.”

Most memorable runs

One of the most memorable runs was with his 18-year-old daughter Amy when they completed the Loch Ness Marathon together in October.

Just five weeks later, his son Sam also got involved – cycling alongside him as he completed a virtual New York Marathon.

The entire family has been involved throughout the year, with wife Emma also a keen runner and their youngest son Joe keeping up on his bicycle.

He added: “My family has been an amazing support. Early in the year I was only thinking about the physical challenge – how to pace myself and avoid injury.

“But it’s become so much more than that for me. It’s been therapy for me and for my mum and dad too. It’s been good to see something positive come out of the reason I chose to do this.

“I’ve met some amazing people, including lots of others who fundraise for Friends of Anchor. It’s never felt like a chore or something I’ve regretted committing to.

“The whole thing has become packed full of really special memories. I can never seem to find enough words to express how grateful I am for everyone’s support and donations.”

As well as his own runs, Mr Huntington organised a 5K Fun Run with JogScotland Westhill which hundreds of people took part in. It raised nearly £4,000.

His final run will be at his local, Denman Park, Westhill today and he will be joined by friends, family and supporters.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, charity director at Friends of Anchor, praised the dad’s “sheer commitment” come rain or shine, describing it as an “astonishing feat”.

“He’s inspired so many people along the way, and it’s been really special to see this challenge unfold,” she added.

“On behalf of everyone at Friends of Anchor, and the staff and patients who will benefit when the new Anchor Centre opens, thank you.”