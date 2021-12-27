Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It was like a dream’: Mr Yule’s Haddo House Christmas Day proposal defies Storm Arwen damage

By David Mackay
December 27, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 6:04 pm
Colin Yule and Nikki Barrie in front of a Christmas tree and during their proposal at Haddo House.
Colin Yule and Nikki Barrie.

After 12 years together with girlfriend Nikki Barrie, Colin Yule wanted his proposal to be perfect.

He had the date, Christmas Day, and the venue, Haddo House country park, in mind.

The 32-year-old had the dream vision of getting down on one knee after taking their daughter Aimee, 8, and son Ryan, 4, for a festive stroll together.

The park has a special place in the family’s hearts after countless days together enjoying the outdoors.

Colin Yule had all the details planned for his Christmas proposal.

However, a week before the big day, Colin’s plans risked being ruined when the estate confirmed it would remain closed longer than expected due to damage from Storm Arwen.

Phone calls to keep dreams on track

Haddo House had initially intended to reopen its doors again to the public on December 18 after Storm Arwen brought down countless trees.

When that date was postponed, Colin quickly realised his dream of proposing at the top of the deer park hill after a walk along the Scots Mile risked being shattered.

At Haddo we always pride ourselves on giving our visitors the best experience possible. Sadly, this opportunity has…

Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Monday, 27 December 2021

Several phone calls were held with Haddo House country park staff to try and keep his Christmas proposal wish alive before a meeting was arranged to hatch an alternative plan – which was getting down on one knee in front of Haddo House itself.

Colin said: “It was all a bit of a hassle but, to be fair, Nikki from the park was great.

“We’ve been together for so long, and it’s such a special place for us, I wanted to do it right.

“She said we weren’t going to be allowed up the hill but she said there was a church service on Christmas Day and we would be allowed in there.

“So we had to fake it a bit that we were going in to the church service.”

‘The house was madness – I didn’t want to go’

After concocting his alternative plan, Colin’s next challenge was to be getting mum-of-two Nikki out of the house on Christmas Day morning and to Haddo House for the proposal.

With two young children, the family’s home near Ellon was understandably the scene of considerable excitement and activity at the time.

Nikki Barrie's engagement ring.
Nikki Barrie chose her own ring after the proposal, which will arrive in the coming weeks after being ordered.

And Colin had to rely on the help of his own mum and dad encouraging his fiancé-to-be to go out the front door.

Nikki said: “Originally, I didn’t want to go. It was Christmas Day, we’ve got two little kids, it was just madness.

“When he said we had to leave just after 9am I said there was just no way we were doing that, but he managed to convince me.

“We’ve been together 12 years so I wasn’t expecting it. It was a total surprise, it still feels like a dream.”

