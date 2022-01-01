Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Council lawyers to be called into action on controversial high rise A-listing

By Alastair Gossip
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Seamount Court, viewed here from the West North Street carpark. Both are part of the controversial A-listing, along with four other Aberdeen high rises. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The city of Aberdeen could yet take the Scottish Government’s heritage body to court in the fight to stop the listing of five high rises.

Council leader Jenny Laing has told Aberdeen Journals that the local authority’s legal experts will be summoned on the first day back after the festive break to consider their case for a judicial review.

On Thursday, the government’s planning and environmental appeals division (DPEA) decided that five should be awarded the highest historic protections available,  Category A status, while three others – Hutcheon Court, Greig Court and Thistle Court – should not.

It places Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court and its adjoining shops and multi-storey carpark on the same level as Marischal College and the Music Hall.

And Labour’s Mrs Laing has confirmed lawyers will be rallied on their first day back to work.

DPEA reporters, Allison Coard and Stuart West, ordered the listing was altered to allow internal change within the flats and shops.

However, there remains significant concern about the extra cost and bureaucracy required to make changes to the exterior of properties – with the council the majority owner across the five blocks.

Aberdeen high rise A-listing ‘bitterly disappointing’

Council leader Jenny Laing will meet with legal advisors on their first day back after the festive break to begin work on a potential judicial review. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Mrs Laing said: “I am bitterly disappointed that the Scottish Government has chosen to move forward with listing for Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court and the adjoining shop units and multi-storey car park despite the strong appeal submitted by Aberdeen City Council.

“As we have only just received the judgment it is our intention to discuss the matter further with our legal team on January 5 to see if there are grounds for a further appeal to the Court Of Session.

“Once again, we are seeing Aberdeen and its residents being negatively impacted by decisions being made by the Scottish Government as it is clear that both owner occupiers within the blocks listed and the council could now face greatly increased costs for the upkeep of the exteriors of these buildings as a result of this ruling.

“This rides roughshod over local democracy and I don’t think anyone in Aberdeen will be pleased with this decision.”

Her administration colleague, Conservative finance convener Ryan Houghton, added his condemnation on Twitter, revealing the solicitors would be sounded out on the potential for a judicial review.

Listing of Aberdeen’s brutalist flats part of move to recognise Scotland’s post-war architecture

Other modern buildings awarded similar protected status include the Banana Flats in Edinburgh, which featured in Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting.

Last February, Seamount Court – one of those still A-listed in Aberdeen – was used for filming the Soviet-era Jon S Baird movie, Tetris.

Filming for the Tetris movie in Seamount Court, Gallowgate, in February 2021. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The government reporters ruled all eight towers did not need to be listed but that the five selected demonstrated “architectural and historic interest”.

Hes celebrates the multi-storeys as “significant landmarks” and Scotland’s best examples of the post-war brutalist social housing.

Head of designations, Dara Parsons, said: “There isn’t another group of this quality and distinctiveness in Scotland.

“It’s important that the remaining listed buildings have been recognised for their contribution to Scotland’s story.”

Five Aberdeen high rises to remain A-listed as council appeal fails

