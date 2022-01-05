IN FULL: The Aberdeenshire schools closed due to weather and Covid absences on January 5

Today should mark a return to school for many pupils across Scotland.

However, a combination of bad weather and Covid absences has meant that multiple schools across Aberdeenshire are being forced to remain closed or delay the start of the school day.

Parents and carers may also have to make alternative travel plans as some school bus services aren’t able to run.

The following schools have been affected:

Anna Ritchie School – The school is closed to pupils and staff today because of a “severe” issue with water quality. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.

Rhynie School – Neither pupils nor staff should attend the school today as it remains closed due to the heating not working.

Premnay School – Pupils from P1-3 will be learning from home today as heating isn’t working in the school’s extension.

Aboyne Primary School – Both the school and nursery are closed today due to a heating and hot water issue. It is hoped the school will reopen tomorow, but in the meantime, learning will continue online.

Kincardine O’Neil School – The school will remain closed to pupils on Wednesday due to staff isolating. Pupils should use the login they were given at the end of last term to access Google Classroom, where work for the day will be posted.

Drumblade School – Learning will continue online today for pupils at Drumblade as a heating fault has stopped the school from welcoming pupils back after the holidays.

Catterline School – Due to a power cut, the school will open later than planned. SSEN are aiming to restore power by 10am. If they are successful, the school will open at 10.45am, but parents and carers have been advised to check the school or council website in case opening needs to be delayed further.

Kinneff School – There is currently no heating or power in the school due to a power cut. If power is restored by 10am as planned, the school will open at 10.45am. Parents are carers should check the school or council websites before leaving home in case this is delayed further.

Inverurie Academy – Though the academy remains open, there has been a change to school transport routes. Because of staff illness, the SS649C24 (ABC Bain’s) route operating from the Kinmuck area will not run today. If pupils are unable to get to school because of this they can access materials on Google Classroom.

Rayne North School – The school bus from the Fisherford area will not be running today. The council has advised that it will not run until Monday, so parents and carers have been asked to organise alternative transport.

Up to date school closure information can be found on the council website.