Drivers in north and north-east warned of snowy road conditions ahead of morning commute

By Lauren Robertson
January 5, 2022, 7:31 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 8:06 am
Snow on the A9 through the Slochd. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The impact of heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours is still being felt in many areas of the north and north-east.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is still in place until 9am today, with road users being advised to prepare for longer journey times.

Traffic Scotland urged drivers to take extra care when heading out on the roads and to check their live traffic cams to prepare for the conditions.

The worst affected areas include the A9 Perth to Thurso road, A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, A95 Keith to Grantown-on-Spey road and A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

There are gritters working to clear roads and make them safer for drivers throughout the day.

You can track gritters in your area here.

A number of CalMac ferry services have been cancelled or delayed in the early hours of Wednesday as stormy seas continue into the morning.

Other travel disruption

The ongoing Covid situation is also causing travel disruption across Scotland amidst the bad weather.

Both Calmac and ScotRail are operating reduced services because of the number of staff having to self-isolate.

Passengers hoping to use ferries or trains today have been advised to check the service provider’s website before travelling as routes could be cancelled or amended at last minute.

