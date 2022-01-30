Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
American dreams: You can stay in the same luxury suite as Joe Biden

By Rosemary Lowne
January 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Enjoy the luxury lifestyle at Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.

After months of living – and working – in my jammies, a deluxe “duvet day” experience spoke directly to my heart.

From cocktails delivered to your room and cream tea in bed to long, hot soaks in the roll-top bath and a free mini bar, the Ultimate Duvet Day at Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club sounded like heaven on Earth.

Joking that we felt a bit like Thelma and Louise – without the crazy drama – myself and my mum loaded the car with our bulging suitcases (yes we were staying for one night) and set off on our mini road trip to Kirknewton, outside Edinburgh.

Dip into the land of luxury at Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.

Top golf resort

Set within one of Scotland’s top golf resorts, famed for hosting the Scottish Seniors Open and the Solheim Cup, just the drive up to the baronial-style hotel is an experience in itself.

A tad early for check-in, we parked up and explored the sprawling grounds, quickly stumbling across a bird hide where we sat overlooking the water, feeling our stresses melt away.

The growl from our stomachs soon reminded us that we were booked in for cream tea so we strolled back up to the hotel where friendly duty manager Alma kindly showed us through to The Pentland Restaurant, overlooking the golf course.

Tucking into warm jam scones washed down with Prosecco, we both agreed that it was the most relaxed we’d felt in months.

Holiday spirit: With the Ultimate Duvet Day package, cocktails are delivered to your room.

Presidential suite

We were high on life – and Prosecco bubbles – when Alma kindly led us up to the Morton Suite where our collective jaws dropped.

Walking round the huge suite complete with roll-top bath, huge king size bedroom, grandiose living room and study, was like a luxury out-of-body experience.

It came as no surprise to discover that a few months after our trip, the opulent suite played host to the American President Joe Biden during his visit to Cop 26 in Glasgow.

We also discovered that popstar Robbie Williams once stayed in the suite and even gatecrashed a hotel wedding where he thrilled the newlyweds by performing on their big day.

Feeling like popstars ourselves (minus a few million or so), we set down our suitcases and tucked in to the complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberries and Prosecco.

Starry eyed: Robbie Williams once stayed in the Morton Suite and even sang at a wedding which was taking place at the hotel.

The Pentland Restaurant

Donning our fluffy white robes and slippers, we enjoyed a relaxing dip in the pool before getting ready for dinner.

It was nice to see people enjoying themselves in The Pentland Restaurant, which overlooks the golf course.

Swimming always makes me ravenous, so when our starters of mushroom stew on brioche bread swiftly arrived at the table, it was so tasty that we both demolished it in a matter of minutes.

Quality cuisine: Friendly staff and tasty food combine at The Pentland Restaurant.

For mains, I opted for the Heather Hills honey roast chicken breast with fondant potato, baby vegetables and herbs, while my mum chose the Shetland salmon filled with crushed Jersey royals, samphire and Grenoble sauce.

One look at our clean plates and the chef would instantly know what we made of the dishes.

Like mother like daughter, we both have a sweet tooth so dessert was always on the cards.

The Scottish berry gratin with elderflower and raspberry was as vibrant and zingy to taste as it was to look at, while mum made short work of the lemon tart with lemon curd and strawberry compote.

Cocktail movie night

Waddling back up to our suite, we changed into our jammies for our movie night.

That’s right, as part of our Ultimate Duvet Day overnight package, cocktails, popcorn and ice cream were delivered to our room as well as piles of sweets, crisps and a selection of DVDs.

French martinis in our hands and snacks at the ready, we finished off our girlie day in style by sticking on a good old chick flick, Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Indulge: After dinner, settle down for a night of movies with cocktails and snacks.

After a refreshing night’s sleep, we fuelled up on breakfast before I was treated to a trip on a golf buggy with Craig Waddell, the hotel’s director of golf and leisure.

Bumping round the fairways, it was clear to see why golfers from across the world are attracted to the spectacular course which boasts views towards Edinburgh Castle.

And just as we started growing accustomed to this luxury lifestyle, it was time to wave goodbye to Alma and her amazing team at the hotel.

Maid of the Forth

But our weekend escape was far from over as we made the 30-minute journey to Hawes Pier in South Queensferry to embark on a three-hour cruise aboard the Maid of the Forth.

Piped on to the boat, courtesy of the beautiful bride who was heading over to Inchcolm Island to tie the knot, excitement was in the air as the small boat passed under the mighty Forth Rail Bridge.

Seas the day: Enjoy a scenic cruise with Maid of the Forth.

Following the bride and her guests we disembarked the boat for a 90-minute trip round the beautiful island.

After climbing some stairs, we soon found ourselves stumbling through a dark munitions tunnel that was used by soldiers in both world wars in a bid to protect the Royal Navy’s base at Rosyth and the rail bridge from attack from the sea.

The skirl of the bagpipes indicated that our time on the island was over as we followed the bridal party back on to the boat where we all raised a glass to the newlyweds and to an unforgettable weekend.

TRAVEL FACTS

Prices for the Ultimate Duvet Day start from £369 per room per night in winter (Nov-Mar) and £399 per room per night in summer (Apr-Oct) which is based on two adults sharing a deluxe king room.

For more information go to the hotel’s website or to book a cruise with Maid of the Forth visit website.

