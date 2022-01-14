‘Are you joking?’: Readers react to Aberdeenshire Council’s proposed £4m recycling shake up

An error occurred. Please try again.

Earlier this week Aberdeenshire Council revealed multimillion-pound proposals to shake up waste services in the region – and it’s certainly divided opinions.

Under the new plans, every household in the region will receive an additional third bin, which is smaller than the existing bins, for plastic recycling.

The same recommendations plan to reduce non-recyclable waste collections to once every three weeks.

According to the council, the changes are designed to reduce the volume of waste going to landfill.

But the £4 million plans haven’t gone over easy with residents.

Do most people agree with the plans?

To find out what Press & Journal readers thought, we created a poll asking they supported the plans.

The results were a landslide, with 85% of 755 voters stating that they disagreed with the plans.

This left less than a fifth of voters agreeing with the plans, with only 15% clicking “yes” in support.

Why do people disagree so strongly?

Although the poll itself asked a black and white question, there was plenty of discussion in the comments left on social media.

We’ve gathered a few here to show the range, though more can be seen on Facebook.

Many residents are concerned primarily about the reduction in collections of non-recyclable waste, which typically goes to landfill.

Similarly, there were several voices asking if a reduction in council tax would be on the cards to match the reduction in collection services.

Others were concerned by the £4m price tag of the changes and believe the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Problems with seagulls, mice and rats are also common concerns brought up by residents worried about refuse sitting outdoors for three weeks.

Bin storage and overcrowded pavements are also at the forefront of many residents’ minds.

Should Aberdeenshire Council only collect residents' non-recyclable bins every three weeks? Take part in our poll to tell us what you think. 👇📝 Posted by The Press and Journal on Thursday, 13 January 2022

Some however felt positive about the proposed changes, stating that an extra recycling bin should mean hardly any rubbish ends up in the non-recyclable waste wheelie bin.

Residents from other areas in the north and north-east commented notes of encouragement, explaining that that system already works this way where they live and it is easy to get used to.

Chair of the council’s Infrastructure Service’s Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said that he is mindful of differing opinions on the proposed recycling changes for Aberdeenshire.

“We are aware of the various views on the approach being proposed for the collection of waste in Aberdeenshire and have taken cognisance of those in producing the paper that will be considered by the ISC members on January 20,” he said.

Read the full Aberdeenshire recycling changes: