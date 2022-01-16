Armed police seen after man ‘barricades’ himself inside Aberdeen house

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Wales Street Aberdeen.

Officers say a man has “barricaded” himself inside of a property in the city.

Police say the incident is contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

However, members of the public have been urged to avoid the area in Aberdeen.

Armed police have been seen at the scene alongside two ambulances.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11am with the last of the emergency services seen leaving shortly before 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Wales Street, Aberdeen, where a man has barricaded himself in a house.

“The incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public but people are being asked to avoid the area.”

