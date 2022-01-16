Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Armed police seen after man ‘barricades’ himself inside Aberdeen house

By Ross Hempseed and Daniel Boal
January 16, 2022, 11:32 am Updated: January 16, 2022, 4:19 pm

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Wales Street Aberdeen.

Officers say a man has “barricaded” himself inside of a property in the city.

Police have cordoned off Wales Street while the incident is ongoing. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Police say the incident is contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

However, members of the public have been urged to avoid the area in Aberdeen.

Armed police have been seen at the scene alongside two ambulances.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11am with the last of the emergency services seen leaving shortly before 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Wales Street, Aberdeen, where a man has barricaded himself in a house.

“The incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public but people are being asked to avoid the area.”

More to Follow.

