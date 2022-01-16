Firefighters tackle fire at Aberdeen high-rise By Daniel Boal January 16, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: January 16, 2022, 6:24 pm Police and fire crews at an incident at Bruce House in the Hazlehead. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/01/2022 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Several fire crews were dispatched earlier today to extinguish a blaze at an Aberdeen high-rise. Receiving a call at around 3pm, four appliances and a high-reach vehicle rushed to Bruce House in Hazelhead. Working alongside police officers, the fire crews set about controlling the situation. Police and fire crews at an incident at Bruce House in the Hazlehead. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media It is understood that just one of the appliances remained at the scene at about 6pm as crews left the area. Keep up to date with the latest breaking incidents in our dedicated Facebook group HERE Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews called to house blaze in Highland village More than 700 fire staff members in Scotland self-isolating due to Covid Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Historic 19th Century football pavilion in Dufftown destroyed by fire