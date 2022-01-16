Firefighters tackle fire at Aberdeen high-rise

An error occurred. Please try again.

Several fire crews were dispatched earlier today to extinguish a blaze at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Receiving a call at around 3pm, four appliances and a high-reach vehicle rushed to Bruce House in Hazelhead.

Working alongside police officers, the fire crews set about controlling the situation.

It is understood that just one of the appliances remained at the scene at about 6pm as crews left the area.

