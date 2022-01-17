‘It’s disgusting!’ Council could ban dogs from playgrounds across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dogs could be banned from school grounds and playgrounds across Aberdeenshire to eliminate the “disgusting” mess some owners leave behind.

Papers that recently went before councillors confirmed that local authority officers are considering drastic action to deal with the “ongoing problem”.

East Garioch member, Martin Ford, backed the idea of forbidding four-legged friends – saying fouling “has to be stopped”.

And the Scottish SPCA today supported his stance, saying the move would “motivate people” to exercise their pets elsewhere.

‘An anti-social thing to do’

The matter arose during a debate on how to improve the council’s outdoor spaces.

A document said officers would “consider the feasibility of banning dogs” from some areas – “whilst recognising this is a sensitive issue”.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ford said: “I am amazed that as a society and as a council that we can continue to tolerate people allowing their dogs to foul areas that are there for people and children to play on.

“It’s a disgusting and anti-social thing to do with clear health issues and it has to be stopped.”

Aberdeenshire Council dog ban ‘being looked at’

Mr Ford asked for a commitment from officers that a report will be brought forward outlining how a ban would work.

Director of infrastructure services, Alan Wood, agreed action was needed to keep children safe from mess.

He said: “It’s an important issue. Enforcement is an issue and is being looked at.”

Ellon mum backs dog ban

North-east mum Keri Dryburgh said she would support a ban – but felt it was unfair to responsible dog owners.

She said: “It would be OK to have dogs in parks if the owners pick up the poo and if the dogs are friendly…

“But it is a problem everywhere, even on pavements.

“I noticed it was more of a problem when I had a buggy, I had to swerve around pavements to avoid getting it on the wheels.”

‘Dangerous toxins’

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, would back the ban.

He said: “We understand that the majority of the public are responsible dog owners, and clean up after their pets.

“However, there is a health and safety risk associated with dog excrement and young children.

“Dog faeces can carry dangerous toxins which can cause infection if children come into contact with it.

“The proposal will motivate people to exercise their dogs away from these areas, and help minimise the risk of infection.”

The same proposal was originally raised by Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson in 2018 and it had even been considered by the local authority in 2014.

At Thursday’s meeting she said that she was “very grateful” to councillor Ford for raising the matter again.

You can watch the discussion here: