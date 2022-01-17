Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s disgusting!’ Council could ban dogs from playgrounds across Aberdeenshire

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 17, 2022, 3:09 pm
Martin Ford believes dogs should be banned from school grounds and play parks
Dogs could be banned from school grounds and playgrounds across Aberdeenshire to eliminate the “disgusting” mess some owners leave behind.

Papers that recently went before councillors confirmed that local authority officers are considering drastic action to deal with the “ongoing problem”.

East Garioch member, Martin Ford, backed the idea of forbidding four-legged friends – saying fouling “has to be stopped”.

And the Scottish SPCA today supported his stance, saying the move would “motivate people” to exercise their pets elsewhere.

‘An anti-social thing to do’

The matter arose during a debate on how to improve the council’s outdoor spaces.

A document said officers would “consider the feasibility of banning dogs” from some areas – “whilst recognising this is a sensitive issue”.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ford said: “I am amazed that as a society and as a council that we can continue to tolerate people allowing their dogs to foul areas that are there for people and children to play on.

“It’s a disgusting and anti-social thing to do with clear health issues and it has to be stopped.”

Sights such as this West Highland Terrier on a swing could soon be a thing of the past in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council dog ban ‘being looked at’

Mr Ford asked for a commitment from officers that a report will be brought forward outlining how a ban would work.

Director of infrastructure services, Alan Wood, agreed action was needed to keep children safe from mess.

He said: “It’s an important issue. Enforcement is an issue and is being looked at.”

Martin Ford is “amazed” that dogs are still allowed in children’s parks.

Ellon mum backs dog ban

North-east mum Keri Dryburgh said she would support a ban – but felt it was unfair to responsible dog owners.

She said: “It would be OK to have dogs in parks if the owners pick up the poo and if the dogs are friendly…

“But it is a problem everywhere, even on pavements.

“I noticed it was more of a problem when I had a buggy, I had to swerve around pavements to avoid getting it on the wheels.”

‘Dangerous toxins’

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, would back the ban.

He said: “We understand that the majority of the public are responsible dog owners, and clean up after their pets.

“However, there is a health and safety risk associated with dog excrement and young children.

“Dog faeces can carry dangerous toxins which can cause infection if children come into contact with it.

“The proposal will motivate people to exercise their dogs away from these areas, and help minimise the risk of infection.”

The same proposal was originally raised by Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson in 2018 and it had even been considered by the local authority in 2014.

At Thursday’s meeting she said that she was “very grateful” to councillor Ford for raising the matter again.

You can watch the discussion here:

