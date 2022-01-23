Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

'I traded job as North Sea shipping boss to make Aberdeen Geek Retreat dream come true'

By Ben Hendry
January 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Scott Leslie is opening the new Geek Retreat shop in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell
Scott Leslie is opening the new Geek Retreat shop in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell

Scott Leslie admits his hands were trembling as typed up a letter quitting his job overseeing a fleet of North Sea ships.

The 34-year-old, who fell in love with science fiction as a child watching Star Trek, was leaving a career he loved and boldly going to follow his dreams.

Now, he’s putting the finishing touches to Geek Retreat – a new comic book shop, cafe and gathering place right in the heart of Aberdeen.

Despite some nerves, the new dad is convinced he’s doing the right thing.

And with less than a month to go until the grand opening, Scott explained what led to the unusual career change. He tells us… 

  • Why he thinks his “massive gamble” will pay off when so many other Union Street shops have shut.
  • How 250 people applied for jobs at the colourful new store, with one new recruit moving from Shetland to work there.
  • Why he feels he can “be himself” in his new career. 

What led Scott to open Aberdeen Geek Retreat?

As we meet Scott, the former Game store at 177 Union Street is in the midst of a transformation.

Surrounded by freshly-painted purple and yellow walls, the former Ellon Academy pupil tells us this is an idea that has been brewing for a while.

Work is coming along nicely at the new Aberdeen Geek Retreat. Picture by Paul Glendell

As a teenager, he would go into Aberdeen to indulge in his hobbies, like playing Warhammer.

But at that time, Scott had no intentions to turn it into a career.

From school he went to Robert Gordon University to study computer science, and then spent a year in the Army with IT specialists the Royal Corps of Signals.

He went on to work for North Star shipping for a decade, climbing to the position of superintendent.

In his job, Scott had command over a fleet of five vessels – managing crews, budgets and organising their movements.

Passion for games provided relief from ‘hectic’ job

By day Scott was a mild-mannered office worker who “disguised” his real passion for geek culture, keeping his interests secret from his colleagues.

But by night, he would let the “true self” loose… And he sees the career change as a way of celebrating his “greater freedom of expression”.

Scott in his previous job as a marine superintendent. Supplied by Scott Leslie

Scott said: “It had been an enjoyable career, but when Covid hit the ships stopped being sent to sea and I had time to think.

“As you get older, you find it harder to do the things that you like.

“And it’s tougher to meet up with other people who like those things

“I had this very hectic job, then I would come home and spend hours doing dungeon master prep, preparing for my next Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

“Then I started to think about the lack of spaces for people to come together, community centres and church halls are often closing…

“I realised I could create an event and leisure hub where people could congregate with other like-minded individuals.”

Scott took his “nest egg” and, hands shaking with nerves, made one of the biggest decisions of his life.

“I decided to leave this difficult, high-pace career at sea to do this…”

Scott had been thinking about opening an independent shop, but instead opted to become a franchisee of the UK-wide Geek Retreat network.

Scott, wearing the thick jacket from his old life as a marine superintendent, knows the city centre is experiencing tough times. Picture by Paul Glendell/design by Gemma Day

What makes new Union Street venue different?

Aberdeen’s Granite Mile is in a state of disarray at the moment.

Stepping outside his shop, Scott can point out several “to let” signs in the immediate vicinity.

It’s the same the whole way along.

“UK-wide, there is a decline in retail,” he acknowledges.

“You can go online and find anything, but you can’t buy the experience you get in a place like this.

“It’s all about community, we will be reaching out to groups to see if they want to use the space here.

“And we will be open until 9pm so it’s a place where people can come after work to play games and socialise. We will be an inclusive environment.”

Scott has been doing a lot of thinking about how he can make the store shine. Picture by Paul Glendell/design by Gemma Day

Scott’s bright ideas for new shop

As well as selling a range of fantasy items, there will be a cafe offering sci-fi-themed snacks when the new Aberdeen Geek Retreat opens.

Meanwhile, a room downstairs will be decorated like a dungeon, so that Dungeons and Dragons players can “breathe in the atmosphere” while enjoying the game.

And the venue will regularly stage trading card competitions, along with various other events aimed at fostering that community spirit.

The development comes as city leaders say that diversifying away from traditional retail outlets could be one way to bring Union Street back to life.

Geek Retreat aims to be a big part of that.

Flurry of applicants wanted to work at Scott’s new venture

Scott revealed he had 250 applications for a handful of roles at the new store in just two weeks, a sobering reminder of the job losses in Aberdeen in recent times.

When we visited, future store supervisor Stuart Ingram was there – though his actual job title is a bit different…

In Geek Retreat, supervisors are known as “acolytes”, managers are “warlocks” and as owner, Scott is “wizard of the north”.

Stuart was among dozens of John Lewis employees left jobless when the Aberdeen institution closed last spring.

He and Scott have already bonded over their shared interests, and chat happily about Star Wars while overseeing the revamp.

And they will soon be joined by a woman who is so keen to work there that she is relocating from Shetland for the opportunity!

Scott is determined to make it work. Picture by Paul Glendell/design by Gemma Day

Scott nervous but optimistic about Geek Retreat Aberdeen opening

Scott is upbeat when discussing his plans, but does he have any anxieties about plunging his savings into the city centre venture?

“As with all new business owners, there’s a moment where I’ll go ‘I’m taking a risk… I hope I’ve not given up an amazing career for a mistake’.

“North Star shipping was winning contracts left, right and centre when I left.

“I could have stayed there a long time.

“Also I’m a father, I’ve got a five-month-old baby at home, but my wife is supporting this decision.

“I was trembling writing my resignation letter, it wasn’t an easy move.

“But I’m confident this is going to be an excellent decision.

“I look back to when I was growing up in Ellon as a young sci-fi fan, I’d have come into Aberdeen for something like this.

“I believe there are plenty people in Aberdeen and the shire willing to pay for this experience.”

The countdown is on until the grand opening! Picture by Paul Glendell/design by Gemma Day

Geek Retreat will burst into life in a blaze of superhero-themed glory on Saturday, February 19, with visitors encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

More information is available on the shop’s Facebook page.

