North-east community group calls on locals to bid on grants worth up to £5,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east community group is opening up its fifth round of applications for other local enterprises to scoop up awards between £500 and £5,000.

Organisers behind the Braemar Hydro Community Fund are asking for local groups to bid for awards of up to £5,000.

Originally set up to fundraise, construct and operate a 100kw hydro scheme that generates clean electricity on the outskirts of Braemar, it was opened by HRH the Duke of Rothesay in 2016.

Surplus income raised from the enterprise is being pigeonholed for other groups to benefit from.

How to apply?

The group will start accepting applications for grants at the start of next week.

They have stated that in exceptional cases, where a compelling case is made, funding for projects of less than £500 or projects in excess of £5000 will be considered.

Funding will be open to applications from community organisations, or individuals seeking funding for community purposes and activities located within the Parish of Braemar.

Andrew Martin, chairman of the panel said: “This funding is all about the community benefitting from their hydro scheme.

“We hope organisations and individuals will come forward with their plans on how hydro community funding can make a positive contribution in Braemar”

Those wanting to apply can do so via the group’s website and will be announced at an awards event in Braemar – when all applicants will be able to celebrate the past, present, and future success of the group.

He added: “It’s great to have a vehicle to bring the community together and celebrate success, not only of the hydro scheme but also the valuable contribution community-funded initiatives can make to the quality of life of those living and visiting Braemar.”