Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east community group calls on locals to bid on grants worth up to £5,000

By Daniel Boal
January 21, 2022, 1:08 pm
Braemar Community Hydro
Braemar Community Hydro

A north-east community group is opening up its fifth round of applications for other local enterprises to scoop up awards between £500 and £5,000.

Organisers behind the Braemar Hydro Community Fund are asking for local groups to bid for awards of up to £5,000.

Originally set up to fundraise, construct and operate a 100kw hydro scheme that generates clean electricity on the outskirts of Braemar, it was opened by HRH the Duke of Rothesay in 2016. 

Surplus income raised from the enterprise is being pigeonholed for other groups to benefit from.

How to apply?

The group will start accepting applications for grants at the start of next week.

They have stated that in exceptional cases, where a compelling case is made, funding for projects of less than £500 or projects in excess of £5000 will be considered.

Funding will be open to applications from community organisations, or individuals seeking funding for community purposes and activities located within the Parish of Braemar.

Andrew Martin, chairman of the panel said: “This funding is all about the community benefitting from their hydro scheme.

“We hope organisations and individuals will come forward with their plans on how hydro community funding can make a positive contribution in Braemar”

Those wanting to apply can do so via the group’s website and will be announced at an awards event in Braemar – when all applicants will be able to celebrate the past, present, and future success of the group.

He added: “It’s great to have a vehicle to bring the community together and celebrate success, not only of the hydro scheme but also the valuable contribution community-funded initiatives can make to the quality of life of those living and visiting Braemar.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal