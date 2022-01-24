Face-to-face miscarriage support group to return to Aberdeen hall after Covid zoom meetings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A miscarriage support group for women and men who have suffered from early pregnancy baby loss is returning to face-to-face meetings in Aberdeen.

Miss Miscarriage Support will be back in Rubislaw Church Centre, Beaconsfield Place, from February 10 at 7pm.

The charity, which was founded five years ago, plans to meet in the church centre every second Thursday.

‘It is great to be back’

Charity founder Abi Clarke said: “We are delighted to be returning to face-to-face meetings after two years of having online zoom gatherings.

“While the online sessions have been helpful, and it is great geographically, it will mean so much more to being in a room together and being able to support each other. It will be great to be back.

“People don’t need to give us a reason why they are joining or want to come along, and they might just want to have a cup of tea at first, but everyone is welcome.”

The charity that works with 16 staff members and volunteers is also planning to hold an information afternoon in Peterhead. It is hoped that the session will help those in Fraserburgh and Peterhead to set up a support group of their own.

Mrs Clarke, from Laurencekirk, added: “We hope to hold the session in April to get to know people in the area. We will be advertising the session soon, so please let people know to look out for it and to come along if they can.”

Care packages to encourage people to get out and about

The charity is planning to send care packages of spring bulbs and seeds to people who have suffered baby loss.

Mrs Clarke said: “We are posting out spring packs that include garden bulbs, a knitted flower and a poem.

“If anyone would like one of them, we would be happy to send one out. We have 100 packs so the numbers are limited.

“The packs are to encourage people who have suffered baby loss to get out and about in the garden and on walks for their own mental health and well being.”

To get in touch with the charity, and to let them know you will be attending the face-to-face meeting email info@miss-support.org.uk.