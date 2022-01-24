Bus replacement services between Aberdeen and Dundee for the next three Sundays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to improve the railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee will continue in the coming weeks – with passengers put on replacement buses.

Network Rail is spending £4million on upgrading the track.

Engineers will carry out the work along a two-mile length of track at various locations around Cove Bay, Montrose, and Arbroath.

Due to the complexity of the works to be carried out, the line will need to be closed.

It will result in replacement services for travellers between the two cities for the three consecutive Sundays, beginning January 30.

Work will consist of lifting out and removing the old track before laying new stone ballast, sleepers, and rails, therefore no trains can travel along the route.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to complete these projects as quickly as possible.

“Helping to make our infrastructure more resilient and more reliable, the work we are doing is part of a five-year, £4bn investment in our railway.

“However, such complex improvement work cannot be delivered without some short-term disruption of the railway and we’re urging passengers to plan ahead and check their journey in advance.”

