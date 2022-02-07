Kids’ hospital charity to bring back popular Marathon March fundraising challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kids’ hospital charity The Archie Foundation is to bring back its popular Marathon March challenge next month – with an aim of smashing the £31,000 total raised last year.

Throughout the month, Archie supporters will be asked to walk or run at least a mile each day, with the aim of accomplishing an ultramarathon over the course of four weeks.

As they keep fit and collect sponsorship, they will be helping to support children and their families across the north and north-east by funding specialist roles, equipment and projects at hospitals across the region.

The charity also provides care for babies and families requiring neonatal services, as well as for bereaved children who have lost a loved one.

Money for Baird Hospital campaign

Archie Foundation chief executive Paula Cormack said: “We wanted this event to be as accessible as possible, so that anyone can take part.

“The goal is to walk an ultra-marathon in March which is anything over 26 miles – so it’s a really flexible challenge.

“With our campaign to raise £2million for the Baird Family Hospital build, which will encompass Aberdeen Neonatal Unit and Maternity Wards, we really need the support of the community to make this event a huge success and help us towards our target.

“The money raised will help to fund the vital finishing touches and additional specialist equipment that will transform this clinically state-of-the-art hospital into a world-class facility.”

‘Such a positive experience’

Roslynn Gow, who used the services of the neonatal unit when her son Kayden was born, said: “Myself, my husband Gary and Kayden took part in Marathon March last year and it was such a positive experience for us.

“Not only did it get us out the house every day for family walks, but we also raised money for a charity that’s incredibly close to our hearts.”

The Archie Foundation provides support for facilities at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, the Highland Children’s Unit, Tayside Children’s Hospital, and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

To sign up for Marathon March, fill out the form on the Archie website.