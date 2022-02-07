Kids’ hospital charity to bring back popular Marathon March fundraising challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kids’ hospital charity to bring back popular Marathon March fundraising challenge

By Craig Munro
February 7, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 12:22 pm
Archie supporters Angie, Ethan and Jodie Taylor taking part in Marathon March.
Kids’ hospital charity The Archie Foundation is to bring back its popular Marathon March challenge next month – with an aim of smashing the £31,000 total raised last year.

Throughout the month, Archie supporters will be asked to walk or run at least a mile each day, with the aim of accomplishing an ultramarathon over the course of four weeks.

As they keep fit and collect sponsorship, they will be helping to support children and their families across the north and north-east by funding specialist roles, equipment and projects at hospitals across the region.

The charity also provides care for babies and families requiring neonatal services, as well as for bereaved children who have lost a loved one.

Money for Baird Hospital campaign

Archie Foundation chief executive Paula Cormack said: “We wanted this event to be as accessible as possible, so that anyone can take part.

“The goal is to walk an ultra-marathon in March which is anything over 26 miles – so it’s a really flexible challenge.

“With our campaign to raise £2million for the Baird Family Hospital build, which will encompass Aberdeen Neonatal Unit and Maternity Wards, we really need the support of the community to make this event a huge success and help us towards our target.

“The money raised will help to fund the vital finishing touches and additional specialist equipment that will transform this clinically state-of-the-art hospital into a world-class facility.”

‘Such a positive experience’

Roslynn Gow, who used the services of the neonatal unit when her son Kayden was born, said: “Myself, my husband Gary and Kayden took part in Marathon March last year and it was such a positive experience for us.

“Not only did it get us out the house every day for family walks, but we also raised money for a charity that’s incredibly close to our hearts.”

The Archie Foundation provides support for facilities at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, the Highland Children’s Unit, Tayside Children’s Hospital, and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

To sign up for Marathon March, fill out the form on the Archie website.

