Fundraiser after death of Deeside gamekeeper Matthew Burden tops £14,000

A memorial fund to tragic Deeside gamekeeper Matthew Burden has reached more than £14,000 in just two days.

Matthew, 36, died in hospital in Aberdeen on February 6 after being involved in an off-road vehicle crash near Migvie on January 29.

Andrew Reid of Ballater set up the fund in Matthew’s memory to support his fiancee Reannan and family Alister, 13, Skye, 8, and Freya 5.

Target exceeded

Its initial target was £5,000 but donations have flooded in and the total stood at £14,170 earlier today.

One of the largest donations, £375, was made by Towie School and nursery staff.

So far, more than 220 individual donations have been made to the gofundme page set up by Mr Reid, who paid tribute to Matthew. “Matt was a gamekeeper and was a great friend to many in and out of the profession. His passing has shocked and saddened not just everyone who knew him but most importantly his fiancee and family.”

“He was genuine, funny, caring and would have done anything for anyone. I have set this fund up so that anyone who wishes to show their support towards Reannan and the children can do so.

“All funds raised will go towards supporting them all now and in the future.”

Meanwhile, Grampian Moorland Group, which is helping to promote the appeal, paid tribute to Matthew: “Matthew was a lovely guy and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Matthew’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Incident

Matthew, who lived in the Tarland area, was travelling on a light utility vehicle on an unclassified road between Tarland and Tillypronie when the accident happened.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Sunday February 6.

Within hours of Mr Reid launching the fund, scores of donations, many accompanied by tributes, had been made, some of upwards of £200.

In their own statement, Matthew’s family spoke of their “deepest devastation” and sorrow at the death of the young father.