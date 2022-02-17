Aberdeenshire and Highland food and drink firms secure share of £160k funding for net zero projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire and Highland food and drink firms secure share of £160k funding for net zero projects

By Ellie Milne
February 17, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:17 pm
John Farley from Sutherlands of Portsoy, one of the businesses to receive funding
Food and drink businesses in the north and north-east are among the winners of a net zero funding award.

A total of 17 winning applications from across the country have been announced for the Scottish Food and Drink Net Zero Challenge Fund.

The £160,000 of funding will allow businesses to collaborate with Scottish universities on projects to accelerate their journeys towards net zero and to improve their environmental sustainability.

‘A win-win for all’

Three businesses from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been selected to receive £30,000 of the funding as part of the industry-wide net zero commitment.

Grown Agritech Ltd has partnered with Aberdeen University to improve the effectiveness of indoor growing systems to make fresh produce available to local consumers.

The university will also work with north-east salmon smokehouse, Sutherlands of Portsoy, to investigate the chemical composition of alternative fish smoking material from food and drink waste.

John Farley, director at Sutherlands of Portsoy, said: “The Scottish Food and Drink Challenge Fund will allow us to investigate the potential to use waste products as alternative smoking materials from the food and drink industry.

“In repurposing this waste we will be creating a new revenue stream for our partners, innovating in our sector and benefitting the environment. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

Vertegrow, which runs Scotland’s first commercial vertical farm, is teaming up with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) to develop a vertical farming carbon calculator, which will be used to guide decision making for its future operations.

Collaborating with others

Five business in the Highlands and Islands have also received grants as part of the fund, and will work with universities and the James Hutton Institute to deliver their projects.

Caledonian Seaweeds, Aurora Sustainability Group, North Uist Distillery, Highland Coast Hotels and Dunnet Bay Distillers will all receive a cut of the £160,000.

One of the projects will involve using spent barley grains from distilleries and breweries to generate a plant-based dairy alternative.

Jennifer McLachlan, strategy and external relations senior manager for Scotland Food and Drink, congratulated all the funding recipients.

She added: “Our industry-wide goal to reach net zero is ambitious, but by working closely with colleagues in academia, it is within our grasp.

“Food and drink businesses of all sizes have a role to play and innovation, like we’ve seen from the businesses receiving this funding, is happening across the sector.

“Reducing our carbon footprint isn’t just good for the environment, but it’s increasingly becoming a demand from consumers, retailers and wholesalers, so businesses need to adapt.

“Thankfully Scotland is already a leader in sustainable food production and with focused, collaborative efforts like the Net Zero Challenge Fund, we can protect both the planet and our bottom lines.”

