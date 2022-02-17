Second phase of Johnshaven housing development unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Second phase of Johnshaven housing development unveiled

By Ellie Milne
February 17, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:10 pm
Company Director Michael Fotheringham in Johnshaven
A north-east home builder has announced a second phase of housing to be built at its popular Johnshaven development.

Fotheringham Homes plans to build an additional 71 properties in the Aberdeenshire village now its initial phase has almost sold out.

The development, known as The Beaches, is built on land obtained from the Brotherton Estates and has been a boost for nearby schools, shops and other amenities.

Michael Fotheringham, company director, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm for The Beaches and just how far afield people wanted to move from to be part of the Johnshaven community.

“As a family business, based in the Mearns, we are aware of just how much of an impact new developments can have on local infrastructure and we have worked closely with local businesses to ensure that our homes bring nothing but benefits to the village.

“As with all our projects, we actively seek out local businesses to partner with us and subcontract to and for Johnshaven we are proud to be working with Crawford Architecture, Nicol of Skene, NorDan, Laings Kitchens and Bathroom and The Inside Story Interior Design among others to bring The Beaches to life.”

A boost for the village

Founded in 2002, Fotheringham Homes is a family-run business based in nearby Gourdon, which has successfully built its portfolio across Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Now the company’s largest development, The Beaches has proven popular for local buyers and those moving from further afield.

Johnshaven resident Loren McBay, owner of the Lobster Shop, said: “My family has been in Johnshaven for generations, and we have seen it have its ups and downs like villages up all along the coast.

“So, to have a development of this scale bring new residents and their visiting friends and family into the area can only be a boost for all businesses in the area, as well as the local schools and other amenities.”

A show home for phase two is under construction but site visit appointments can be arranged.

