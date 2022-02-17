Second phase of Johnshaven housing development unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east home builder has announced a second phase of housing to be built at its popular Johnshaven development.

Fotheringham Homes plans to build an additional 71 properties in the Aberdeenshire village now its initial phase has almost sold out.

The development, known as The Beaches, is built on land obtained from the Brotherton Estates and has been a boost for nearby schools, shops and other amenities.

Michael Fotheringham, company director, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm for The Beaches and just how far afield people wanted to move from to be part of the Johnshaven community.

“As a family business, based in the Mearns, we are aware of just how much of an impact new developments can have on local infrastructure and we have worked closely with local businesses to ensure that our homes bring nothing but benefits to the village.

“As with all our projects, we actively seek out local businesses to partner with us and subcontract to and for Johnshaven we are proud to be working with Crawford Architecture, Nicol of Skene, NorDan, Laings Kitchens and Bathroom and The Inside Story Interior Design among others to bring The Beaches to life.”

A boost for the village

Founded in 2002, Fotheringham Homes is a family-run business based in nearby Gourdon, which has successfully built its portfolio across Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Now the company’s largest development, The Beaches has proven popular for local buyers and those moving from further afield.

Johnshaven resident Loren McBay, owner of the Lobster Shop, said: “My family has been in Johnshaven for generations, and we have seen it have its ups and downs like villages up all along the coast.

“So, to have a development of this scale bring new residents and their visiting friends and family into the area can only be a boost for all businesses in the area, as well as the local schools and other amenities.”

A show home for phase two is under construction but site visit appointments can be arranged.