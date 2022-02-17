Two Aberdeenshire skateboard clubs receive £50,000 investment to improve facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Aberdeenshire skateboard clubs receive £50,000 investment to improve facilities

By Ellie Milne
February 17, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:25 pm
Improvements will be made to the skatepark in Fraserburgh thanks to the funding. Photo: Kenny Elrick.
Two Aberdeenshire skateboard clubs will each receive £50,000 of funding to develop community facilities.

Banchory Skate Group and Broch Skate Club will both receive investments through Sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund.

The fund supports projects so they can improve facilities to widen access and help people progress further in their chosen sport.

Priority is given to those who are working to remove barriers, particularly for under-represented groups and those in deprived or rural areas.

What are the local projects?

In Banchory, a new skate park is being developed which will create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up the sport.

Access to the equipment will be free, as will the formal coached sessions and any other participation with the club.

Chairman Russ Crichton said: “This is fantastic news for our group which enables us to break ground and start the build of our skatepark.

“The skatepark group have been working with the Banchory Skatepark Crew youth team since 2017 and this project would never have happened without them. Their dedication and belief they will get the facility they deserve has finally been rewarded.”

Russ Crichton from Banchory Skate Group pictured with Bruce Skinner. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Broch Skate Club will use its investment to improve the existing skate park at Fraserburgh South Links.

The improvements at the already well-used club will allow more people to participate in skateboarding free of charge.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have had over the past few years and the investment from sportscotland has helped us achieve our goal quicker than anticipated,” the club said.

“This grant has pushed the project over the finish line and will allow building to start on a new state of the art skatepark in Fraserburgh.”

‘A huge boost for clubs’

Since April 2007, Sportscotland has invested more than £199million of Scottish Government and National Lottery funding to support sport clubs and organsiations.

On the north-east investments, chief executive Stewart Harris said the projects not only create opportunities but can also “provide a place for communities to come together and support one another”.

He said: “Investing in facilities which meet a local demand is a key priority for Sportscotland and we must say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, without their support this level of investment simply would not be possible.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Sport is an integral part of the lives of people across Deeside and I’m delighted Banchory Skate Group has received this funding.

“The pandemic has been difficult for a range of sports in the area but this £50,000 from Sportscotland will provide a huge boost for the club as normality returns.

“A new skate park will be a brilliant facility for our young people in Banchory while helping to maintain both their mental and physical health.”

