Two Aberdeenshire skateboard clubs receive £50,000 investment to improve facilities

Two Aberdeenshire skateboard clubs will each receive £50,000 of funding to develop community facilities.

Banchory Skate Group and Broch Skate Club will both receive investments through Sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund.

The fund supports projects so they can improve facilities to widen access and help people progress further in their chosen sport.

Priority is given to those who are working to remove barriers, particularly for under-represented groups and those in deprived or rural areas.

What are the local projects?

In Banchory, a new skate park is being developed which will create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up the sport.

Access to the equipment will be free, as will the formal coached sessions and any other participation with the club.

Chairman Russ Crichton said: “This is fantastic news for our group which enables us to break ground and start the build of our skatepark.

“The skatepark group have been working with the Banchory Skatepark Crew youth team since 2017 and this project would never have happened without them. Their dedication and belief they will get the facility they deserve has finally been rewarded.”

Broch Skate Club will use its investment to improve the existing skate park at Fraserburgh South Links.

The improvements at the already well-used club will allow more people to participate in skateboarding free of charge.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have had over the past few years and the investment from sportscotland has helped us achieve our goal quicker than anticipated,” the club said.

“This grant has pushed the project over the finish line and will allow building to start on a new state of the art skatepark in Fraserburgh.”

‘A huge boost for clubs’

Since April 2007, Sportscotland has invested more than £199million of Scottish Government and National Lottery funding to support sport clubs and organsiations.

On the north-east investments, chief executive Stewart Harris said the projects not only create opportunities but can also “provide a place for communities to come together and support one another”.

He said: “Investing in facilities which meet a local demand is a key priority for Sportscotland and we must say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, without their support this level of investment simply would not be possible.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Sport is an integral part of the lives of people across Deeside and I’m delighted Banchory Skate Group has received this funding.

“The pandemic has been difficult for a range of sports in the area but this £50,000 from Sportscotland will provide a huge boost for the club as normality returns.

“A new skate park will be a brilliant facility for our young people in Banchory while helping to maintain both their mental and physical health.”