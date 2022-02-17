Highland beauty spot Saltburn beach to get £13,000 revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland beauty spot Saltburn beach to get £13,000 revamp

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:31 pm
Saltburn and Westwood Community Council have outlined plans to improve access to Saltburn Beach near Invergordon.
Saltburn and Westwood Community Council have outlined plans to improve access to Saltburn Beach near Invergordon.

A Highland beach is to undergo a £13,000 upgrade to help improve public safety.

Saltburn and Westwood Community Council propose to improve access to Saltburn beach by conducting a series of upgrades on the existing slipway.

Officials have pledged to repair the existing dock, install new steps and associated handrails.

Members of the Easter Ross Area committee have pledged their support for the project, signing-off on the council’s application for £13,630.31 worth of grant funding.

Committee chairwoman Fiona Robertson said: “We are delighted to be able to approve this bid as this work is crucial in terms of public safety.

“The beach at Saltburn is well used by residents and visitors and has a positive impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, something which the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on.”

What will the funds be used for?

Community council officials have outlined three prominent elements of improvement at the popular beauty spot, near Invergordon.

Officials pledge to replace the crumbling and damaged sections of the existing slipway with an even, safe surface to allow for safe access to the beach by boat users.

Also, plans have been drawn up to install a new set of steps adjacent to the slipway to reduce the risk of injury.

Several people have been injured previously as a result of slipping when trying to access the beach from the slipway.

Handrails will also be installed at all access steps to the beach to improve accessibility for all.

Ms Robertson added: “The slipway is a valuable community asset that allows both residents and visitors to launch a range of small sea craft from Saltburn to enjoy the

Cromarty Firth, observe the wildlife in and around it and enjoy nature, all of which promote wellbeing.”

The funding is being provided through the Highland Coastal Communities Fund.

The fund is designed to support economic regeneration and sustainable development around coastal areas in Highland.

It is derived from revenue generated by Scottish Government Crown Estate marine assets.

Each year local authorities are allocated a proportion of the profits and Easter Ross Area Committee was allocated £108,107.84.

To date, the committee has approved £92,111.24 worth of grant applications, with a £15,996.60 balance remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal