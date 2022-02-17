Highland beauty spot Saltburn beach to get £13,000 revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland beach is to undergo a £13,000 upgrade to help improve public safety.

Saltburn and Westwood Community Council propose to improve access to Saltburn beach by conducting a series of upgrades on the existing slipway.

Officials have pledged to repair the existing dock, install new steps and associated handrails.

Members of the Easter Ross Area committee have pledged their support for the project, signing-off on the council’s application for £13,630.31 worth of grant funding.

Committee chairwoman Fiona Robertson said: “We are delighted to be able to approve this bid as this work is crucial in terms of public safety.

“The beach at Saltburn is well used by residents and visitors and has a positive impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, something which the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on.”

What will the funds be used for?

Community council officials have outlined three prominent elements of improvement at the popular beauty spot, near Invergordon.

Officials pledge to replace the crumbling and damaged sections of the existing slipway with an even, safe surface to allow for safe access to the beach by boat users.

Also, plans have been drawn up to install a new set of steps adjacent to the slipway to reduce the risk of injury.

Several people have been injured previously as a result of slipping when trying to access the beach from the slipway.

Handrails will also be installed at all access steps to the beach to improve accessibility for all.

Ms Robertson added: “The slipway is a valuable community asset that allows both residents and visitors to launch a range of small sea craft from Saltburn to enjoy the

Cromarty Firth, observe the wildlife in and around it and enjoy nature, all of which promote wellbeing.”

The funding is being provided through the Highland Coastal Communities Fund.

The fund is designed to support economic regeneration and sustainable development around coastal areas in Highland.

It is derived from revenue generated by Scottish Government Crown Estate marine assets.

Each year local authorities are allocated a proportion of the profits and Easter Ross Area Committee was allocated £108,107.84.

To date, the committee has approved £92,111.24 worth of grant applications, with a £15,996.60 balance remaining.