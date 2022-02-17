IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Friday, February 18

Schools across the north-east will be closed to students on Friday, February 18, as forecasters predict heavy snowfall overnight.

Aberdeenshire Council started announcing on Thursday evening that some schools will be closed on Friday as they prepare for further adverse weather.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the Highlands, Moray and Grampian ahead of Storm Eunice.

The warning will remain in affect for more than 15 hours, from 3am until 6pm in the evening.

Pupils will be required to undertake lessons from home, completing work set out by teachers online.

We will continue to update this list, so please keep checking back.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Grammar School – Closed to pupils and staff from 2pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Bridge of Don School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Bucksburn Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Countesswells School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Culter School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Cults Primary – Closed to pupils and staff from 2pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Cults Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 2pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Dyce Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Heathryburn School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Holy Family – Closed to pupils and staff from 2pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kingswells School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Miltimber School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Northfield Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Oldmachar School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Oldmachar Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Aboyne Academy – Closed to pupils. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Aboyne Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Alehousewells School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Alford Academy – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Alford Primary School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Arnage School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Auchenblae School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.15pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Auchnagtt School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.15pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Auchterellon School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.15pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Auchterless School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Ballater School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Ballogie Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Banchory Academy – Closed to pupils only. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Banchory Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Banchory-Devenick School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Banff Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.00pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Barthol Chapel School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Bracoden School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Braemar School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Cairney School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Chapel of Garioch School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Clatt School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Cluny School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Craigievar School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Crathes School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Crathie School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Crossroads Nursery, Durris – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Crudie School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Cultercullen School – To be closed to pupils and staff (Time TBC). Due to adverse weather.

Daviot School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Drumoak School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11.45pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Drumblade School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Dunecht School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Durris School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Echt School – Closed to staff and pupils. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Ellon Academy – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Fintry School, Turriff – Closed to pupils and staff from 11am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Finzean School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Forgue School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Glass School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Gordon Primary School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Gordon Schools – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Hatton Fintray School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.15pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Inverurie Academy – Closed to pupils only. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Keig School – Closed to pupils only. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Keithhall School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kellands School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kemnay Academy – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kemnay Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kennethmont School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Kincardine O’Neil School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

King Edward School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Lairhillock School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Largue School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Laurencekirk School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Logie Coldstone School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Logie Durno School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Lumphanan School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Lumsden School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11.30am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Maud School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Mearns School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Meiklemill School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Meldrum School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Methlick School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Midmar School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Midmill School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.45pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Mintlaw Academy – Closed to pupils. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Mintlaw School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Monquhitter School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Monymusk School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

New Deer School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

New Machar School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Newburgh Mathers School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.15pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Old Rayne School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Ordiquhill School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Oyne School – Closed to pupils and staff as soon as possible from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Pitfour School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Pitmedden School – Closed to pupils and staff from 11.30am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Port Elphinstone School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Premnay School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Rayne North School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Rhynie School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for adverse weather.

Rothienorman School – Nursery will close at 4pm due to forecast for heavy snow.

Skene School – Closed early to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Slains School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie – Closed to pupils and staff from 11am. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

St Cyrus School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1.30pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Strathdon School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Strichen School – Closed to pupils and staff from 12.45pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Stuartfield School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Tarland School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Tarves School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Torphins School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Tough School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Towie School & Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Tullynessle School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Turriff Academy – Closed to pupils. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Uryside School – Closed to nursery pupils. Due to adverse weather causing staff shortages.

Westhill Academy – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Westhill Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Highland

Bonar Bridge Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Closure is Covid-19 related.

Bonar Bridge Primary Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Closure is Covid-19 related.

Daviot Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Durness Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to unforeseen circumstances.

Durness Primary Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to unforeseen circumstances.

Grantown Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Grantown Primary Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Kinlochbervie Preschool – Closed to nursery pupils. Due to unforeseen circumstances.

Marybank Primary Nursery – Closed to nursery pupils. Closure is Covid-19 related.

Noss Primary Nursery – Closed to nursery pupils. Closure is Covid-19 related.

Scourie Primary Nursery – Closed to nursery pupils. Due to unforeseen circumstances.

St Duthus School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to unforeseen circumstances.

Strathdearn Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Strathdearn Primary Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Stratherrick Primary – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy

Stratherrick Primary Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy

Moray

Aberlour Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Botriphnie Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Craigellachie Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Glenlivet Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Keith Primary – Closed to pupils requiring transport; remains open to pupils in the town. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Keith Grammar School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Knockando Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Mortlach Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Mortlach Primary School Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Rothes Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

St Thomas Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff from 1pm. Due to forecast for heavy snowfall.

Speyside High – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Tomintoul Primary School – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.

Tomintoul Primary School Nursery – Closed to pupils and staff. Due to forecast for heavy snow.