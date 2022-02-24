Charities in the north of Scotland given £16,000 to help support people through harsh winter months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charities across the north of Scotland have received funding to help support communities over the difficult winter months.

Many charities have received a share of £16,000 funding to help them support as many people as possible to have food and shelter during the coldest months.

The funding is aimed at supporting good causes that address food poverty and homelessness. Funded by Scotmid’s Winter Giving campaign, Scotland’s largest independent co-operative, 30 charities across the north of Scotland have received a share of the £16,000.

North communities manager at Scotmid, Lynne Ogg, said: “Winter can be tough for many people, especially for those who rely on foodbanks or who may be struggling with homelessness.

“It is important for us to support the causes that directly help people in these difficult circumstances across our local communities. We hope the funding has helped to make winter a little easier for people across Scotland.”

‘Call from Shelter Scotland saved my life’

Shelter Scotland which is based in Aberdeen and Dundee received £2,500 from Scotmid. As a charity, Shelter Scotland offers advice, support and legal services to those struggling with unfit housing and homelessness.

David, Shelter Time for Change at Shelter Scotland, was once personally affected by homelessness. He now uses his experiences to help others facing similar issues and shares how Shelter helped him.

He said: “As the months went by in the noisy hostel with no peace or privacy and no hope of a home, I was getting low. A friend recommended I get advice from Shelter Scotland.

I remember when the Shelter adviser called to say that I was on a waiting list for a social home. I think that call saved my life. Just six weeks later, I was offered my own place.”

Claire Taylor, regional fundraiser at Shelter Scotland, said they are “incredibly grateful” to receive funding from Scotmid.

She went on to say: “Our work supports people, families and children across Scotland to ensure every single person, regardless of age and situation have the support they require both in the immediate and long-term.

“In addition, we work tirelessly to keep people in their homes, preventing homelessness and dealing with issues for people affected by bad housing. We want a Scotland where a safe and permanent home is a right not a privilege.”