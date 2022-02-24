Aberdeen Greens call on city to end twinning link with Belarus due to invasion support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen Greens have called for the suspension of a twinning link with a city in Belarus due to the country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Aberdeen entered the partnership with Gomel, located close to the country’s south-eastern border, in June 1990.

It is one of 30 places around the world twinned with the second-largest Belarusian city – more than half of which are located in Russia.

In recent days, numerous reports have pointed to Gomel as one of the locations where Russian troops have been stationed ahead of Thursday’s invasion – with CNN citing social media videos that appear to show a “substantial number of attack helicopters” near the city.

Belarus has also come under fierce criticism following the recent suppression of pro-democracy protests by leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been described as the last dictator in Europe.

Guy Ingerson, the Vice Co-Convenor of Aberdeen Greens, said: “The Belarusian authorities have suppressed their own people and have now assisted President Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

“These horrific acts must be opposed in every way possible.

“Although our call is largely symbolic, we must show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and Belarus, who wish to live in free and democratic societies.

“This is one of the few ways available to us in Aberdeen to show such solidarity.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Help for refugees

The Greens also called for support from the UK Home Office to prepare local authorities such as Aberdeen for a potential influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Mr Ingerson said: “The UK Home Office really need to step up to the plate and provide directed funding to Aberdeen City Council, and other local luthorities, so that we can assist refugees.

“The invasion of Ukraine is the biggest risk to peace in Europe this century and we must be prepared to assist those fleeing this war.

“So far, support to help refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere, has been woeful. We cannot see a repeat of this with Ukraine.”

In an interview with the Press & Journal earlier today, Lord Provost Barney Crockett also stressed the need for the city to welcome those fleeing danger in their homeland.

He said: “We may have new arrivals in some distress from that region, and we must be prepared to have our welcome mat ready in that case.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Our priority has been to support British nationals and their families in Ukraine.

“This has included temporarily waiving application fees for those eligible under the Family Migration route, allowing entry for 12 months for other who did not meet the requirements and fast-tracking visas.

“We continue to work with our international partners on a range of issues as the situation develops, including migration.”