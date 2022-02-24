Young dog learns new tricks: Leo the cocker spaniel who suffered from lockdown blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young dog learns new tricks: Leo the cocker spaniel who suffered from lockdown blues

By Louise Glen
February 24, 2022, 7:42 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 8:36 pm

An Aberdeen cocker spaniel who was “sad” after taking ill at the start of the pandemic has won a UK-wide dog talent show.

Leo, 2, has completed seven months worth of tasks to see him take the top award at the Dog Talent Association awards.

The tricks involved themes such as Halloween, Christmas, Book Week and a little bit of love on Valentine’s Day.

Emily Anderson and dog Leo. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Owner Emily Anderson, 31, of Ashgrove Road West, said she was delighted that Leo had found new purpose to life.

He won his award from the Dog Talent Association this week. Leo was named the winner of the international trick dog Competition.

Miss Anderson urged other owners to do tricks with their dogs to help keep their minds active.

She said: “In March 2020 at the start of the lockdown, Leo took unwell.

“He was in shock. We thought it was Lyme’s disease at first. He was very poorly. He was incredibly sick and had to have a stay in hospital.”

‘He really struggled when we got him back home’

The part time dog trainer continued: “He was eventually diagnosed with Giardia. I am not entirely convinced that is what he had, as it should not have made him so sick.

“He really struggled when we got him back home. He lost his confidence. And of course because of the pandemic everything had changed.

Emily Anderson has been teaching her dog Leo tricks.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

She explained that before his illness Leo had been a very sociable dog. He had even gone to work with her most days.

She continued: “He was so sad. So that is why I thought that I would try to do tricks with him.

“He wasn’t as able to his agility tricks, so when I saw a trick on YouTube I decided that I would try it.”

Keen for other people to help and train their dogs to do tricks, Miss Anderson said that first trick was “quite easy to get started”.

You can teach old dogs new tricks

“Yes,” she said: “you can teach old dogs new tricks.

“But you have to pick tricks that are suitable for the dog’s own age and ability. To help them train I use the clicker method.

Leo playing Connect Four. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

“Tricks can really help with dogs that are anxious and nervous. It allows them to take back control.”

Miss Anderson, from Aberdeen, said: “I have been training dogs for 20 years. I have trained six of my own dogs.

“I just wish I had known about tricks when I had a collie dog named Poppy. After inhaling a grass seed she had breathing problems. She was not very active.

“She would have loved these tricks.

“So I just wanted to make sure that other people were aware of what they can do.”

