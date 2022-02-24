Young dog learns new tricks: Leo the cocker spaniel who suffered from lockdown blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen cocker spaniel who was “sad” after taking ill at the start of the pandemic has won a UK-wide dog talent show.

Leo, 2, has completed seven months worth of tasks to see him take the top award at the Dog Talent Association awards.

The tricks involved themes such as Halloween, Christmas, Book Week and a little bit of love on Valentine’s Day.

Owner Emily Anderson, 31, of Ashgrove Road West, said she was delighted that Leo had found new purpose to life.

He won his award from the Dog Talent Association this week. Leo was named the winner of the international trick dog Competition.

Miss Anderson urged other owners to do tricks with their dogs to help keep their minds active.

She said: “In March 2020 at the start of the lockdown, Leo took unwell.

“He was in shock. We thought it was Lyme’s disease at first. He was very poorly. He was incredibly sick and had to have a stay in hospital.”

‘He really struggled when we got him back home’

The part time dog trainer continued: “He was eventually diagnosed with Giardia. I am not entirely convinced that is what he had, as it should not have made him so sick.

“He really struggled when we got him back home. He lost his confidence. And of course because of the pandemic everything had changed.

She explained that before his illness Leo had been a very sociable dog. He had even gone to work with her most days.

She continued: “He was so sad. So that is why I thought that I would try to do tricks with him.

“He wasn’t as able to his agility tricks, so when I saw a trick on YouTube I decided that I would try it.”

Keen for other people to help and train their dogs to do tricks, Miss Anderson said that first trick was “quite easy to get started”.

You can teach old dogs new tricks

“Yes,” she said: “you can teach old dogs new tricks.

“But you have to pick tricks that are suitable for the dog’s own age and ability. To help them train I use the clicker method.

“Tricks can really help with dogs that are anxious and nervous. It allows them to take back control.”

Miss Anderson, from Aberdeen, said: “I have been training dogs for 20 years. I have trained six of my own dogs.

“I just wish I had known about tricks when I had a collie dog named Poppy. After inhaling a grass seed she had breathing problems. She was not very active.

“She would have loved these tricks.

“So I just wanted to make sure that other people were aware of what they can do.”