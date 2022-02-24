Billy Dodds heartened by Caley Thistle players’ drive to secure first win of 2022 at Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds is adamant Caley Thistle’s slump in form has not diminished the belief within the dressing room.

Inverness have yet to win in 2022, and aim to arrest a nine-match winless run when they travel to Hamilton Accies on Friday.

Caley Jags remain third in the Championship, and can close the gap on Arbroath and Kilmarnock to four points with a victory at New Douglas Park.

Dodds says his players remain confident in their ability to meet the challenge ahead of them.

He said: “We’ll take any kind of win to give us that edge again.

“I’ve been in a dressing room where you wonder and you worry, but not this dressing room.

“Sometimes it can be mixed up as to how it actually is at a club. People think ‘they’re not in a good place, they’re not going to beat anybody’.

“Yes, it does look like that at times, but we’ve had our fair share of games where we’ve been looking good for three points and simply not capitalised.

“We need to change that. We all know that and we’re looking forward to the Hamilton game.”

Dodds calls for aggression and determination

Caley Jags have fallen behind in each of their last four games, coming back to secure a point on only one of those occasions in the 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle earlier this month.

Dodds says his players must show the right character at both ends of the park in order to improve results.

He added: “We use all the key words – aggression and determination not to lose goals.

“It is an aggression and a determination to keep the ball out of the net and to get on the end of one.

“I’ve been relaying that to them and hopefully they can take it upon themselves to go and do that.

“It is a big game and we’re looking forward to it.

“The boys are up for it.”

Hamilton have got the better of Inverness on both previous occasions this season, having recorded two 2-1 victories.

Dodds sees no reason why his side cannot get the better of Stuart Taylor’s men this time around however.

He added: “Down there, they got a good early start and we fought back. Up here, big Shane had a chance to make it 2-0 and the game would have been done.

“They went up the park and scored two late on.

“That’s the way it has gone, but when we play well we’re more than capable of beating Hamilton.

“We have to be at it – competitive, aggressive, determined and maybe a bit angry – to go and beat them.

“We’re going down there and if everybody is on their A game, we’re more than capable of getting a result.”