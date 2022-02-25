Car and van collide on A92 near Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major road was closed after a car and van collided near Stonehaven.

Emergency services were called to the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road at about 7.55am.

Police had closed the northbound stretch of the road between Stonehaven and Newtonhill.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Three fire crews from Stonehaven and Altens are at the scene, along with ambulance and police.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A92 bypass just north of Stonehaven which involved a vehicle and an agricultural vehicle.

“It happened around 7.45am this morning.”

Traffic Scotland has advised that all northbound lanes on the A92 between Stonehaven and Newtonhill have been closed due to the incident.

Following the closure, huge tailbacks began to form in the area.

The road reopened at lunchtime.

