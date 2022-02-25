Car and van collide on A92 near Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car and van collide on A92 near Stonehaven

By Daniel Boal
February 25, 2022, 8:56 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 2:39 pm
RTC involving a tractor and a car on the A92 north of Stonehaven.
RTC involving a tractor and a car on the A92 north of Stonehaven.

A major road was closed after a car and van collided near Stonehaven.

Emergency services were called to the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road at about 7.55am.

Police had closed the northbound stretch of the road between Stonehaven and Newtonhill.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Three fire crews from Stonehaven and Altens are at the scene, along with ambulance and police.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A92 bypass just north of Stonehaven which involved a vehicle and an agricultural vehicle.

“It happened around 7.45am this morning.”

Traffic Scotland has advised that all northbound lanes on the A92 between Stonehaven and Newtonhill have been closed due to the incident.

Following the closure, huge tailbacks began to form in the area.

The road reopened at lunchtime.

Tailbacks on the A92 following a collision between a car and a tractor

For all of the latest breaking incident in Aberdeen as they happen, join our new Facebook group HERE.

 

