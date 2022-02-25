The Crown effect: New whisky and heritage trail launched in Aberdeenshire due to popularity of Netflix series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Crown effect: New whisky and heritage trail launched in Aberdeenshire due to popularity of Netflix series

By Ross Hempseed
February 25, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 6:57 pm

Interest in the Netflix series, The Crown, has boosted tourism across Aberdeenshire – prompting a new whisky and heritage trail to be created for visitors.

The eastern Cairngorms have featured prominently in The Crown due to it being where the Queen has her Scottish home at Balmoral.

Interest in the series has helped boost the local tourism sector as people flock to recognisable places featured in the series.

The fifth series began filming in July 2021, with the cast and crew spotted in Macduff in Aberdeenshire and Lossiemouth in Moray.

The fifth series of The Crown is due for release in November 2022. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Cast including Imelda Staunton, who will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, were seen filming on a boat in Macduff in late July.

The popularity of the series has triggered a renewed interest in north-east history and culture, according to Ballater Business Association (BBA) and Braemar Tourism Group (BTG).

New trail to take visitors from Ballater through the Cairngorms to Allanaquoich

Simon Blackett, who owns and runs Yellow Welly Tours, says a similar effect developed with shows such as Outlander, which showcased the rugged beauty of Scotland.

He said: “Hype around The Crown has definitely increased visitors’ interest in the area’s royal connection.

“It’s certainly worked in our favour as people want to know what we think and over the years I’ve been lucky to meet members of the royal family so I can give visitors a feel for the role they play and the fantastic interest they take in the local area.

“Interestingly though, visitors’ curiosity goes beyond our more recent royal history with most particularly intrigued by the Jacobite period with the 6th Earl of Mar raising the standard in Braemar to signify the start of the 2nd Jacobite Rising in 1715.”

Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth II Scottish home where she spends the summers with family. It is one of stops on the Jacobite Whisky Trail.

To encourage this hype to continue the BBA and BTG have partnered up to create a bespoke history trail across Aberdeenshire based on The Crown.

Entitled the Jacobite Whisky Trail, it is part of the Imagine More campaign, it combines whisky with the area’s unique history beginning with the Jacobite period.

Tourists can explore local landmarks and relive the experiences from ancient history by planning their visit through a new interactive site map.

The trail will guide visitors to important heritage sites such as Braemar Castle, the nearby graveyard and the monument commemorating the Raising of the Standard for the 1715 Jacobite Rising.

Fit like, yer majesty? Imelda Staunton in Macduff as the Queen for The Crown season five filming

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal