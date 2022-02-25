The Crown effect: New whisky and heritage trail launched in Aberdeenshire due to popularity of Netflix series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interest in the Netflix series, The Crown, has boosted tourism across Aberdeenshire – prompting a new whisky and heritage trail to be created for visitors.

The eastern Cairngorms have featured prominently in The Crown due to it being where the Queen has her Scottish home at Balmoral.

Interest in the series has helped boost the local tourism sector as people flock to recognisable places featured in the series.

The fifth series began filming in July 2021, with the cast and crew spotted in Macduff in Aberdeenshire and Lossiemouth in Moray.

Cast including Imelda Staunton, who will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, were seen filming on a boat in Macduff in late July.

The popularity of the series has triggered a renewed interest in north-east history and culture, according to Ballater Business Association (BBA) and Braemar Tourism Group (BTG).

New trail to take visitors from Ballater through the Cairngorms to Allanaquoich

Simon Blackett, who owns and runs Yellow Welly Tours, says a similar effect developed with shows such as Outlander, which showcased the rugged beauty of Scotland.

He said: “Hype around The Crown has definitely increased visitors’ interest in the area’s royal connection.

“It’s certainly worked in our favour as people want to know what we think and over the years I’ve been lucky to meet members of the royal family so I can give visitors a feel for the role they play and the fantastic interest they take in the local area.

“Interestingly though, visitors’ curiosity goes beyond our more recent royal history with most particularly intrigued by the Jacobite period with the 6th Earl of Mar raising the standard in Braemar to signify the start of the 2nd Jacobite Rising in 1715.”

To encourage this hype to continue the BBA and BTG have partnered up to create a bespoke history trail across Aberdeenshire based on The Crown.

Entitled the Jacobite Whisky Trail, it is part of the Imagine More campaign, it combines whisky with the area’s unique history beginning with the Jacobite period.

Tourists can explore local landmarks and relive the experiences from ancient history by planning their visit through a new interactive site map.

The trail will guide visitors to important heritage sites such as Braemar Castle, the nearby graveyard and the monument commemorating the Raising of the Standard for the 1715 Jacobite Rising.