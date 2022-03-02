James Hutton Institute announces development plans for Craigiebuckler campus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The James Hutton Institute has announced plans for the development of its campus at Craigiebuckler.

Alongside the Macaulay Development Trust, the institute will hold a public consultation next week so people can learn more about the vision for the site.

Feedback gathered during the sessions will be used to inform an updated masterplan for the campus and any future planning applications.

Several developments are already being considered, including a new access road from Countesswells Road, the sale of surplus land and the construction of a new hub building and accommodation block.

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute, said work on an has been ongoing to assess existing provisions and identify opportunities for the future.

He said: “We want to ensure that the campus is fit for purpose, and that opportunities are provided for the whole community to enjoy the Craigiebuckler campus.

“We’ve been taking advice from a range of professionals, and the existing site has been appraised and issues identified.

“We are seeking views from the community on the draft plans for the site, to ensure that the future development of the campus is fit for purpose and that it meets the needs of all potential users.”

The public drop-in sessions will take place at Craigiebuckler on Wednesday, March 9, between 2pm and 8pm.

Information regarding the consultation will be available online until Wednesday, March 23.