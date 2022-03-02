James Hutton Institute announces development plans for Craigiebuckler campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Hutton Institute announces development plans for Craigiebuckler campus

By Ellie Milne
March 2, 2022, 12:00 am
Aerial view of the James Hutton Institute's Craigiebuckler campus and surrounding area.
The James Hutton Institute has announced plans for the development of its campus at Craigiebuckler.

Alongside the Macaulay Development Trust, the institute will hold a public consultation next week so people can learn more about the vision for the site.

Feedback gathered during the sessions will be used to inform an updated masterplan for the campus and any future planning applications.

Several developments are already being considered, including a new access road from Countesswells Road, the sale of surplus land and the construction of a new hub building and accommodation block.

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute, said work on an has been ongoing to assess existing provisions and identify opportunities for the future.

He said: “We want to ensure that the campus is fit for purpose, and that opportunities are provided for the whole community to enjoy the Craigiebuckler campus.

“We’ve been taking advice from a range of professionals, and the existing site has been appraised and issues identified.

“We are seeking views from the community on the draft plans for the site, to ensure that the future development of the campus is fit for purpose and that it meets the needs of all potential users.”

The public drop-in sessions will take place at Craigiebuckler on Wednesday, March 9, between 2pm and 8pm.

Information regarding the consultation will be available online until Wednesday, March 23.

