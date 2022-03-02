Peterhead-based charity Stella’s Voice launches campaign to support refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire charity Stella’s Voice has launched two campaigns to aid its work with refugees in Moldova.

Kind-hearted people have already been dropping off donations at the charity’s shops in the north-east. So much so, in fact, that space is already running out.

The Peterhead-based charity is now calling for landlords to open up empty shops so donations can be stored.

European director Mark Morgan said that it was already on the front line of helping the people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Mr Morgan last week told The Press and Journal human traffickers were already exploiting people.

£8,000 to take a lorry to Moldova

The charity is already helping refugees in Moldova, where it has worked since 1996, with Mr Morgan initially asking for financial donations.

However, as the numbers of people crossing the borders increases, Mr Morgan said the charity now planned to take aid directly to Moldova.

He said: “It costs about £8,000 to take a lorry to Moldova, so we need money to be able to do that.

“We are receiving families who are arriving with absolutely nothing, not even a toothbrush. We want to be able to help as many people as we can.”

He said over the last few nights, staff in Moldova have found refugees at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

The charity helped nine women

On Monday night they met nine females who have had to leave loved ones behind.

Mr Morgan said: “They arrived at one of our homes in Moldova at 2:30am to a bowl of soup prepared by some of our Stella’s Voice residents and staff.

“We are preparing to receive more refugees every day.”

He said: “We are going to build a place that has a bigger kitchen. At the moment we are cooking for hundreds of people on a domestic oven and hob.

“We also need facilities to allow people to wash, and wash their clothes, so we are preparing to do that.

“We have been speaking with suppliers of equipment in this country, because at the moment that appears to be the easier way to get things over to help the people that need help.”

What items do the charity need?

The charity has also set up a donations list of items. They can be handed in at the charity’s shops. Scottish branches can be found in Fraserburgh, Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Mr Morgan said the items were constantly being updated as the workers on the ground find out what people need.

The list includes:

Blankets

Nappies, wipes and other essential baby items

Bedding/blankets/pillows

Toiletries – shampoo, shower gels, deodorant, sanitary towels, etc.

– shampoo, shower gels, deodorant, sanitary towels, etc. Dried/packet/tinned food with at least six months expiry date on them which is the current customs requirement in Moldova

with at least six months expiry date on them which is the current customs requirement in Moldova Clothing – including warm clothing

Mr Morgan continued: “We are getting such a huge response to this we need somewhere to store and sort the donations.

“We will not be able to cope with this in our current shops.

“There are so many empty large shops out there. We need one during this time. Please share this or talk to anyone you think can help.”

He said it would be good if it was in the Portsmouth area where the van will leave from, but would consider any offers of help.

What is Stella’s Voice?

The vision for Stella’s Voice began at the fall of communism, when the media was first allowed into Eastern Europe.

Press coverage began to show the dire conditions of the state-run orphan homes.

In response to the desperate need, the UK charity started taking aid into people’s homes.

When the charity first reached Moldova, it was asked: “Have you ever seen a baby freeze to death?”

By mid-December, 16 children had frozen to death in their beds. Stella’s Voice began working to see that no child ever froze in their home again.

As it watched young people put of orphan homes and on the streets, it realised there was more work it needed to do.

In 1996, one young person in particular—Stella—was exploited by human traffickers, sold, and eventually died from AIDS at 19-years-old.

To donate to Stella’s Voice to support its work with people fleeing Ukraine, click here.