‘People traffickers are rubbing their hands’: North-east charity Stella’s Voice warns of humanitarian horrors of Ukraine invasion

An Aberdeenshire charity that works in Moldova has said it is already being called to help people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, said two women aged 14 and 17, who were at risk of being people trafficked into the sex trade, had already been supported by the group.

But as the war intensifies and more people try to escape, the Peterhead-based charity is seeing a huge pull on its resources – and is calling for donations.

Mr Morgan said: “You can read the headlines, and watch the TV but what is happening in Moldova is the reality.

“People traffickers are already rubbing their hands at the possibility of thousands of people who are being displaced.

“Because when you are homeless, and without money, food or shelter then you are vulnerable to what they have to offer.”

Families are fleeing the country

Mr Morgan explained that it is not just young people. Families from all over are fleeing the country.

He said: “They have fled Ukraine and they have come to us.

“People have taken in refugees into their homes in Moldova. But they have no extra resources to help them.”

He continued: “We can help. But right at the moment we do not have enough space for everyone who wants to come. And we are already working with people who are vulnerable.

“We are juggling things to make it happen for as many people as we can.”

He added: “Our first priority is getting food and supplies for people. Even if they are not directly living with us – we want to be able to help.”

Mr Morgan said that because Stella’s Voice was already in the country then they were in a position to help now.

“We can through local people get food locally and get it to people in need, overnight,” he said.

‘Traffickers will be lining up to exploit people now’

Christmas boxes sent to Moldova from the north-east have recently arrived in the country. Something, Mr Morgan calls a “God send”, as it will help meet urgent needs now.

“One of our workers in Ukraine wants to get out the country. But she can not leave – as his brother has been told he has to fight.

“It is desperate.”

Mr Morgan continued: “Traffickers will be lining up to exploit people now. We don’t know the extent.

“But what we do know is that when people are vulnerable there is always someone willing to exploit the situation.”

Mr Morgan said daily figures of people escaping Ukraine to Poland were published, but because of Moldova’s close association with Russia the figures were not so freely available.

He made a plea for people to support the charity. He said: “While I know everyone can not donate and help, if you can give the charity something then we would be very grateful.

We continue to have conversations and are working to prepare for other refugees that may end up fleeing to Moldova from Ukraine. We will bring you further updates in due course. Pray for the safety and protection of all those in our care and those who flee to Moldova. — Stella's Voice UK (@StellasVoiceUK) February 25, 2022

“We want to be able to provide food, blankets, pillows and shelter to people. This is a serious emergency.

“We do not know if the war will last for a day, or for years. What we do know, is that people are in need now.

“We are on the ground already, and we can help.

“Any money donated will go where it needs to go in Moldova to support people.

“The quicker we can get people off the street the better. People will be in survival mode – if you don’t know where you will sleep tonight in the bitter cold then you will do anything.

“That includes being susceptible to a trafficker who will destroy your life. In that situation you feel like you do not have a choice.”

What is Stella’s Voice?

The vision for Stella’s Voice began at the fall of communism, when the media was first allowed into Eastern Europe.

Press coverage began to showthe dire conditions of the state-run orphan homes.

In response to the desperate need, the UK charity started taking aid into people’s homes.

When the charity first reached Moldova, it was asked: “Have you ever seen a baby freeze to death?”

By mid-December, 16 children had frozen to death in their beds. Stella’s Voice began working to see that no child ever froze in their home again.

As it watched young people put of orphan homes and on the streets, it realised there was more work it needed to do.

In 1996, in young person in particular—Stella—was exploited by human traffickers, sold, and eventually died from AIDS at 19 years old.

To donate to Stella’s Voice to support their work with people fleeing Ukraine, click here.