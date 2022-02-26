‘People traffickers are rubbing their hands’: North-east charity Stella’s Voice warns of humanitarian horrors of Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘People traffickers are rubbing their hands’: North-east charity Stella’s Voice warns of humanitarian horrors of Ukraine invasion

By Louise Glen
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre
An Aberdeenshire charity that works in Moldova has said it is already being called to help people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, said two women aged 14 and 17, who were at risk of being people trafficked into the sex trade, had already been supported by the group.

But as the war intensifies and more people try to escape, the Peterhead-based charity is  seeing a huge pull on its resources – and is calling for donations.

Mr Morgan said: “You can read the headlines, and watch the TV but what is happening in Moldova is the reality.

“People traffickers are already rubbing their hands at the possibility of thousands of people who are being displaced.

“Because when you are homeless, and without money, food or shelter then you are vulnerable to what they have to offer.”

Families are fleeing the country

Mr Morgan explained that it is not just young people. Families from all over are fleeing the country.

He said: “They have fled Ukraine and they have come to us.

“People have taken in refugees into their homes in Moldova. But they have no extra resources to help them.”

He continued: “We can help. But right at the moment we do not have enough space for everyone who wants to come. And we are already working with people who are vulnerable.

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, who are working with people fleeing from Ukraine into Moldova.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“We are juggling things to make it happen for as many people as we can.”

He added: “Our first priority is getting food and supplies for people. Even if they are not directly living with us – we want to be able to help.”

Mr Morgan said that because Stella’s Voice was already in the country then they were in a position to help now.

“We can through local people get food locally and get it to people in need, overnight,” he said.

‘Traffickers will be lining up to exploit people now’

Christmas boxes sent to Moldova from the north-east have recently arrived in the country. Something, Mr Morgan calls a “God send”, as it will help meet urgent needs now.

“One of our workers in Ukraine wants to get out the country. But she can not leave – as his brother has been told he has to fight.

“It is desperate.”

Family in Moldova receiving a food parcel. Moldova. Picture by Stella’s Voice.

Mr Morgan continued: “Traffickers will be lining up to exploit people now. We don’t know the extent.

“But what we do know is that when people are vulnerable there is always someone willing to exploit the situation.”

Mr Morgan said daily figures of people escaping Ukraine to Poland were published, but because of Moldova’s close association with Russia the figures were not so freely available.

He made a plea for people to support the charity. He said: “While I know everyone can not donate and help, if you can give the charity something then we would be very grateful.

“We want to be able to provide food, blankets, pillows and shelter to people. This is a serious emergency.

“We do not know if the war will last for a day, or for years. What we do know, is that people are in need now.

“We are on the ground already, and we can help.

“Any money donated will go where it needs to go in Moldova to support people.

“The quicker we can get people off the street the better. People will be in survival mode – if you don’t know where you will sleep tonight in the bitter cold then you will do anything.

“That includes being susceptible to a trafficker who will destroy your life. In that situation you feel like you do not have a choice.”

What is Stella’s Voice?

The vision for Stella’s Voice began at the fall of communism, when the media was first allowed into Eastern Europe.

Press coverage began to showthe dire conditions of the state-run orphan homes.

In response to the desperate need, the UK charity started taking aid into people’s homes.

When the charity first reached Moldova, it was asked: “Have you ever seen a baby freeze to death?”

By mid-December, 16 children had frozen to death in their beds. Stella’s Voice began working to see that no child ever froze in their home again.

As it watched young people put of orphan homes and on the streets, it realised there was more work it needed to do.

In 1996,  in young person in particular—Stella—was exploited by human traffickers, sold, and eventually died from AIDS at 19 years old.

To donate to Stella’s Voice to support their work with people fleeing Ukraine, click here.

 

