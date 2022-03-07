Banchory’s Simpson brothers add bronze to Beijing Paralympics medal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory’s Simpson brothers add bronze to Beijing Paralympics medal haul

By Craig Munro
March 7, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 11:21 am
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Great Britain's Neil Simpson with guide Andrew Simpson in action. Picture byJoel Marklund for OIS/PA Wire.

Banchory brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson have claimed bronze in the Super Combined Vision Impaired Alpine Skiing, less than 24 hours after winning Great Britain’s first male Winter Paralympics gold.

Neil, 19, and his guide Andrew finished third on Monday morning behind Austria’s Johannes Aigner and Italian Giacomo Bertagnolli, who took the top spot at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

On Sunday, the Simpson brothers pair beat Bertagnolli to first in the Super-G category to claim only the third British Paralympics gold on snow, following Kelly Gallagher in 2014 and Menna Fitzpatrick in 2018.

The Chinese games are the first for the Aberdeenshire brothers.

Mike Whittingham, the director of high performance at sportscotland, said: “To win a second medal of their debut Games is a remarkable achievement for Neil and Andrew Simpson.

“They have worked incredibly hard for these moments and they deserve huge credit for their performances under real pressure. Congratulations to them both.”

Neil competes in the B3 classification category after being born with nystagmus – a condition that causes involuntary eye movement.

After yesterday’s victory, he said competing alongside his brother made the moment “very special”.

He added: “For me it definitely helps having Andrew with me, you are able to be very clear and concise in what you want, even direct and blunt sometimes, so you can get feedback across a lot easier.

“You don’t have to beat around the bush so that definitely helps, we grew up together so we know what each other is thinking anyway.”

Andrew Simpson leading his brother Neil Simpson down the slopes at the Paralympics
Great Britain’s Neil Simpson with guide Andrew Simpson in action in the Paralympics. Photo: PA

Andrew added: “If either of us make a mistake it could end up injuring both of us, so trust is very important.

“I’m absolutely delighted, [the gold medal is] something I never thought was going to happen when we first started this at all.

“We spend all the time together, especially here – we share a room, go to meals together, but it means we know exactly what each other want and need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]