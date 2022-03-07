Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Education

Open events return at North East Scotland College

In partnership with NESCol
March 7, 2022, 9:00 am
Students enjoying the nescol open day

North East Scotland College is counting down to the first in-person open events at its campuses for more than two years.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead on Saturday, 19 March, from 10am to 2pm.

The open day will provide a chance to view the college’s facilities and speak to subject specialists about a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

It will be the culmination of an open week programme which includes a series of virtual information sessions building up to the activity on campus.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are open now and prospective students will be able to gain support and advice to help secure their place.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors and inviting the people of the North East to rediscover all that the college has to offer.

“We are incredibly proud of the fantastic facilities that we have across our campuses and our role at the heart of the region we serve. Everyone is welcome to attend and to get a true flavour for NESCol, whether prospective students or members of the community who are interested in exploring our campuses.”

Restrictions have prevented in-person events taking place since the last open events early in 2020.

Register to make sure of your place at the NESCol open day

Mechanic student at NESCol

The college is gradually returning to normal operations, with further progress this week as the requirement for masks in learning areas and distancing eased, and interest in courses for 2022/23 is strong as school leavers and adults returning to education plan their next steps.

Neil Cowie added: “Our staff and students have shown great resilience and flexibility in the face of the challenges of the past two years and have warmly welcomed the latest steps we have been able to take on our journey back to the college experience that we all know and love.

“We are already looking forward to what promises to be an exciting and engaging new academic year. Our industry standard facilities are an important part of NESCol life but a vibrant atmosphere and nurturing environment are also key to our success. The open week will provide an excellent showcase.”

To ensure a safe and engaging experience for all visitors, pre-registration for the 19 March open day is required. Find out more and reserve your place.

The NESCol open week programme will include the following virtual sessions (4pm unless stated):

Monday, March 14

Student Life at NESCol, find out everything about studying at college

Tuesday, March 15

Where Can NEScol Take You? Information and advice on progression in education and employment

Wednesday, March 16

Applications and Funding, providing information on how to secure your place

Thursday, March 17

Modern Apprenticeships, all you need to know about an MA; Part-time and Distance Learning (7pm), exploring flexible learning options.

Book online.

