[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North East Scotland College is counting down to the first in-person open events at its campuses for more than two years.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead on Saturday, 19 March, from 10am to 2pm.

The open day will provide a chance to view the college’s facilities and speak to subject specialists about a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

It will be the culmination of an open week programme which includes a series of virtual information sessions building up to the activity on campus.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are open now and prospective students will be able to gain support and advice to help secure their place.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors and inviting the people of the North East to rediscover all that the college has to offer.

“We are incredibly proud of the fantastic facilities that we have across our campuses and our role at the heart of the region we serve. Everyone is welcome to attend and to get a true flavour for NESCol, whether prospective students or members of the community who are interested in exploring our campuses.”

Restrictions have prevented in-person events taking place since the last open events early in 2020.

Register to make sure of your place at the NESCol open day

The college is gradually returning to normal operations, with further progress this week as the requirement for masks in learning areas and distancing eased, and interest in courses for 2022/23 is strong as school leavers and adults returning to education plan their next steps.

Neil Cowie added: “Our staff and students have shown great resilience and flexibility in the face of the challenges of the past two years and have warmly welcomed the latest steps we have been able to take on our journey back to the college experience that we all know and love.

“We are already looking forward to what promises to be an exciting and engaging new academic year. Our industry standard facilities are an important part of NESCol life but a vibrant atmosphere and nurturing environment are also key to our success. The open week will provide an excellent showcase.”

To ensure a safe and engaging experience for all visitors, pre-registration for the 19 March open day is required. Find out more and reserve your place.

The NESCol open week programme will include the following virtual sessions (4pm unless stated):

Monday, March 14

Student Life at NESCol, find out everything about studying at college

Tuesday, March 15

Where Can NEScol Take You? Information and advice on progression in education and employment

Wednesday, March 16

Applications and Funding, providing information on how to secure your place

Thursday, March 17

Modern Apprenticeships, all you need to know about an MA; Part-time and Distance Learning (7pm), exploring flexible learning options.

Book online.