Children’s charity Archie on hunt for mascots ahead of police versus fire football match

North-east charity the Archie Foundation has kicked off its search for football-mad kids to act as mascots in a firefighter vs police officer match.

Ahead of the Battle of the Badges on June 11, the representatives of the emergency services will team up with local children to raise as much money as the can for the worthy cause.

This will be the fourth year of the event, which is hosted at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

Archie is particularly keen to involve kids who may have been treated at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where the charity is based, or who have some other connection to it.

Cassie McGunnigle, regional fundraising officer for the Archie Foundation, said: “We are really excited to be launching Battle of the Badges for a fourth year, it’s such a feel-good event.

“We are looking for children aged between four and 16 years old, who may have either spent time in RACH or have a connection to the hospital or Archie.

“Mascots will get to support their player by walking on to the pitch with them, cheering on their players and enjoying a fantastic day all to support local sick babies, children and bereaved families.”

Mascots can be registered by sending an email to hello@archie.org