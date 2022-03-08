Children’s charity Archie on hunt for mascots ahead of police versus fire football match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children’s charity Archie on hunt for mascots ahead of police versus fire football match

By Craig Munro
March 8, 2022, 10:26 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 11:39 am
Firefighter Neil Barnett, PC Ryan Rozanski and Holly Shepherd at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
North-east charity the Archie Foundation has kicked off its search for football-mad kids to act as mascots in a firefighter vs police officer match.

Ahead of the Battle of the Badges on June 11, the representatives of the emergency services will team up with local children to raise as much money as the can for the worthy cause.

This will be the fourth year of the event, which is hosted at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

Archie is particularly keen to involve kids who may have been treated at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where the charity is based, or who have some other connection to it.

To go with story by Craig Munro. The Archie Foundation is looking for kids to become mascots at the Battle of the Badges football match. Picture shows; The Battle of the Badges football match 2019.. Balmoral Stadium, Cove. Supplied by The Archie Foundation Date; Unknown

Cassie McGunnigle, regional fundraising officer for the Archie Foundation, said: “We are really excited to be launching Battle of the Badges for a fourth year, it’s such a feel-good event.

“We are looking for children aged between four and 16 years old, who may have either spent time in RACH or have a connection to the hospital or Archie.

“Mascots will get to support their player by walking on to the pitch with them, cheering on their players and enjoying a fantastic day all to support local sick babies, children and bereaved families.”

Mascots can be registered by sending an email to hello@archie.org

