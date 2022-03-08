Restoration of historic St Cyrus beach salmon bothy begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Restoration of historic St Cyrus beach salmon bothy begins

By David Mackay
March 8, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 5:18 pm
Work underway on the St Cyrus salmon bothy roof
Work has begun on the St Cyrus salmon bothy. Photo: St Cyrus Nature Reserve.

Restoration work on the most northerly derelict salmon fishing bothy on St Cyrus beach has begun.

A new roof is being attached to the derelict structure which has stood on the Aberdeenshire coast for centuries.

The historic building had lain empty for decades and was most recently surrounding in scaffolding amid safety concerns.

Scottish Natural Heritage, now known as Nature Scot, bought the beauty spot structure from the Esk District Salmon Fishery Board for £1 in 2020.

A black and white photo of the salmon bothy.
A historic photo of the St Cyrus salmon bothy. Photo: St Cyrus Nature Reserve.

Now restoration work has begun amid hopes the building could be refurbished as an outdoor classroom, exhibition area, museum, bothy or shelter.

Old battens and asbestos is currently being stripped away as part of work to install a new roof.

A social media post from St Cyrus National Nature Reserve added: “These bothies tucked behind the dunes were used by fisherman to store their nets and equipment. The areas of short grass adjacent to the bothies are known as drying greens.

“Here the fishing nets were hung over stakes, like a giant washing line, to allow them to dry, and for the fishermen to perform any repairs.”

