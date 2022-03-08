Restoration of historic St Cyrus beach salmon bothy begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Restoration work on the most northerly derelict salmon fishing bothy on St Cyrus beach has begun.

A new roof is being attached to the derelict structure which has stood on the Aberdeenshire coast for centuries.

The historic building had lain empty for decades and was most recently surrounding in scaffolding amid safety concerns.

Scottish Natural Heritage, now known as Nature Scot, bought the beauty spot structure from the Esk District Salmon Fishery Board for £1 in 2020.

Now restoration work has begun amid hopes the building could be refurbished as an outdoor classroom, exhibition area, museum, bothy or shelter.

Old battens and asbestos is currently being stripped away as part of work to install a new roof.

A social media post from St Cyrus National Nature Reserve added: “These bothies tucked behind the dunes were used by fisherman to store their nets and equipment. The areas of short grass adjacent to the bothies are known as drying greens.

“Here the fishing nets were hung over stakes, like a giant washing line, to allow them to dry, and for the fishermen to perform any repairs.”