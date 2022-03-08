Aberdeen confirm departure of player-coach and captain Scott Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed that player-coach Scott Brown has left the club.

A club statement said Brown had left to “focus on his coaching development”, with a view to beginning a career in management.

Brown joined Aberdeen last year on a two-year deal and was named club captain. He made 33 appearances for the club but reports indicated his coaching opportunities were going to be limited under new manager Jim Goodwin.

He is the last member of Stephen Glass’ coaching staff to depart following the former manager’s sacking last month, with Henry Apaloo and Allan Russell also having left.

Brown told the Dons website: “I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff both at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“I know I was only in the North-east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.

“Aberdeen is a huge club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch. I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Brown had been linked with the vacancy at St Mirren last month, after Goodwin departed to take the role at Pittodrie.

Director of football Steven Gunn praised the ex-Celtic captain’s impact during his brief stay in the north-east.

He said: “When Scott arrived at the club, we understood his desire to begin his transition into a coaching role and we were clear we would help wherever possible.

“Scott has been an outstanding asset to us in the last eleven months and his contributions, both on and off the pitch, have been invaluable.

“I’ve no doubt he will bring the same desire, determination and will-to-win that he has demonstrated throughout his career when he embarks on this next chapter.”

Brown enjoyed a trophy-laden 14 years at Celtic, winning 10 top flight titles, six Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

The former Hibernian player was also capped 55 times by his country.

