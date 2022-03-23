Red Arrows to return to the north-east this summer for Peterhead Scottish Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world-famous Red Arrows will return to the north-east this summer as part of Peterhead Scottish Week.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) will put on a special flypast display to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the town event.

It has been confirmed that the Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team, the Falcons Parachute Display Team and two Display Spitfires will take to the skies on July 20.

The visit will mark the ninth time the RAF Red Arrow pilots have made an appearance during Peterhead Scottish Week.

Last year, hundreds of people gathered in the north-east town to watch the display after the event was held completely online in 2020 due to Covid.

The Banff Castle Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained before the aerobatic team took off, while families also enjoyed the fairground rides and food and drink vendors.

Peterhead Scottish Week is the largest and longest week-long gala in the country, with a programme of events organised each year for people of all ages.

Further information on the Red Arrows display and more events will be announced in the lead up to Peterhead Scottish Week in July.