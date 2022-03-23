Red Arrows to return to the north-east this summer for Peterhead Scottish Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Red Arrows to return to the north-east this summer for Peterhead Scottish Week

By Ellie Milne
March 23, 2022, 10:24 pm
Red Arrows at Peterhead. Stills taken from video at event. Supplied by Stills/Kath Flannery.
Red Arrows at Peterhead. Stills taken from video at event. Supplied by Stills/Kath Flannery.

The world-famous Red Arrows will return to the north-east this summer as part of Peterhead Scottish Week.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) will put on a special flypast display to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the town event.

It has been confirmed that the Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team, the Falcons Parachute Display Team and two Display Spitfires will take to the skies on July 20.

The visit will mark the ninth time the RAF Red Arrow pilots have made an appearance during Peterhead Scottish Week.

Last year, hundreds of people gathered in the north-east town to watch the display after the event was held completely online in 2020 due to Covid.

The Banff Castle Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained before the aerobatic team took off, while families also enjoyed the fairground rides and food and drink vendors.

Peterhead Scottish Week is the largest and longest week-long gala in the country, with a programme of events organised each year for people of all ages.

Further information on the Red Arrows display and more events will be announced in the lead up to Peterhead Scottish Week in July.

