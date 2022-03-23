Nine-man Huntly defeat Nairn County 2-1 at Station Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nine men Huntly left it late to secure a 2-1 win away to Nairn County.

Huntly got off to a promising start after 13 minutes.

Gavin Elphinstone showed great determination making a quick counter attack from a defensive corner before playing in Robbie Foster who struck low and wide of Dylan McLean for his 12th of the season.

Foster turned provider for Andrew Hunter in the 25th minute as the forward got past his marker only to see Mclean dive low to keep out his shot.

McLean would keep out Hunter again in the 34th minute this time from a dead ball while a minute later, Keith Robertshaw dived low to save a John Treasurer glancing header.

Nairn levelled four minutes from the interval. A Kenneth McKenzie corner was partially cleared as far as Ryan Fyffe. Fyffe’s low shot was blocked by Robertshaw only as far as John Treasurer who bundled in from close range.

A minute into the second half, Nairn’s Ciaran Young saw a straight red card for a rash challenge on Andrew Hunter.

Huntly’s Gavin Elphinstone followed Young for an early shower as he picked up a needless second caution after 55 minutes.

An acrobatic save from Keith Robertshaw kept out Treasurer in the 57th minute.

Huntly would be reduced to nine minutes when referee Kevin Buchanan played an advantage only to pull Kyle Dalling up for a second caution.

With 46 second of the stoppage time gone a poor clearance from the home backline saw Jack MacIver gather the ball 25 yards from goal and run inside the box before finishing with a low drive to secure the win with his third goal of the season.