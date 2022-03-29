Work to begin on new £750k mountain bike trail centre in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Work to begin on new £750k mountain bike trail centre in Aberdeenshire

By Lottie Hood
March 29, 2022, 8:48 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 10:17 pm
Scotland's north-east mountain bike facilities will receive an investment of £750,000 to create Tarland Trails 2. Supplied by DMBinS Communications .
The north-east’s mountain biking facilities are to be given a £750,000 boost to help them keep on top of the sport’s skyrocketing popularity.

Tarland Trails 2 will include blue, red and orange graded trails on the slopes of Pressendye and Pittenderich hills near the Aberdeenshire town.

The project, which aims to provide a purpose-built range of trails to develop mountain bikers of all levels, is being led by Tarland Development Group.

Scottish Enterprise are investing £350,000, while £300,000 is being provided by sportscotland and Scottish Cycling’s joint Cycling Facilities Fund to allow work on the trail to begin immediately.

It is hoped that the investment will encourage more people to participate in the sport and help clubs develop future athletes.

The move is recognised as a key step in helping to deliver the region’s ambition to be a destination of choice for the fast-growing adventure tourism market.

Expected to be a ‘huge hit’

After the storms across winter, it was recognised that many businesses and homes in the area are dependent on visitors and locals being able to access mountain bike trails.

Sports Minister, Maree Todd said: “I’m delighted that communities in Aberdeenshire will benefit from this investment through the Cycling Facilities Fund.

“Facilities such as this will act as a catalyst for change, support the increase in people cycling during the pandemic and deliver a lasting legacy following the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

Plans show where the blue, red and orange graded mountain bike trails will be situated. Supplied by DMBinS Communications

“Being active outdoors has such a positive impact on health and wellbeing and helps us achieve our vision of an active Scotland where everyone benefits from sport and physical activity for their physical, mental and social health.”

Environmentally friendly toilet facilities and a trail head with parking for 100 vehicles will also be featured in the Tarland Trail project.

Ms Todd added: “The facility is predicted to be a huge hit with locals and visitors bringing a host of benefits to this part of the region and beyond as the destination grows its adventure sports offering.”

Help for local economy and mental health of users

Chris Redmond, acting chairman for Tarland Development Group, has been a driving force behind the project.

He said the trail has been a long time in the making: “It is fantastic to realise our ambition of creating a trail centre in Aberdeenshire.

“Our first phase Tarland Trails 1 was opened in 2015 and has been an amazing success for the area providing locals and visitors, particularly children, young people, and families, with an opportunity to ride safe, fun, and accessible trails.

“This new development will help the village sustain its business community, attract young families to the area, retain young people in this rural area, and help improve the physical and mental health of users.

“The trail centre has been realised by the commitment of our volunteer board and I would like to thank my fellow trustees as well as the landowners for their time, energy, and expertise to make this happen.”

Construction on the trail is set to begin on Thursday, March 29.

