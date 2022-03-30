Union survey finds almost 90% of members at NHS Grampian are feeling stressed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union survey finds almost 90% of members at NHS Grampian are feeling stressed

By Craig Munro
March 30, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 4:28 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A survey of Unison members working for NHS Grampian has found that almost nine in ten are stressed, and 81% feel their wellbeing is worse than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a third of the respondents said they had contacted their GP, occupational health or their line manager about problems with stress.

Three quarters of members surveyed believed their area was unsafe due to lack of staff, with 94% saying low staffing levels were an issue in their area.

The poll was carried out late last year when the winter pressures were at their highest. Unison was unable to confirm how many people took part in the survey, saying only: “We got a good and representative sample of members responding”.

Almost three quarters said they wanted more support in the workplace, with 45% saying they did not feel supported by their line manager and 56% saying they did not feel they were listened to when they raised concerns.

‘We can’t paper over the cracks’

Unison Grampian health branch representative Martin McKay said the survey showed staff at the health board were “at breaking point” after two years of going “beyond the call of duty”.

He said: “Members are telling us they are exhausted, with vacancies taking months to fill, covering for ill colleagues, and not feeling supported.

“The public will be shocked that most now believe their areas are unsafe, and we can’t paper over the cracks anymore.”

Mr McKay added that one member had said: “The only way I see a better working life is to leave and find another job.”

Simon Watson, the Unison regional organiser, said: “The long-term failure to
address short staffing is now having critical consequences, but we are not seeing the
response that is needed.”

Efforts to improve wellbeing

NHS Grampian‘s director of people and culture Tom Power said: “During [the pandemic], we have actively put in place staff health and wellbeing support through our ‘We Care’ programme, which complements our existing provision for supporting the mental and physical health of staff.

“We have also held our own staff surveys to help us understand where pressures were greatest and how colleagues are experiencing their working lives.

“We have put significant resource in to recruiting additional staff, both from the UK and overseas, and are starting to see an increased number of international recruits come on board.”

A nurse prepares to give a Covid vaccine. NHS Grampian is warning people should not think the jab gives them 'superpowers' ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening next week
Staff at NHS Grampian have been under particular pressure since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.

He added: “I wholeheartedly agree staff have a right to support in their workplace, and we are actively adding to existing structures to meet that need.

“We also have established mechanisms for staff to raise concerns about safety, or any other issues that matter to them, and these are regularly reviewed and responded to, helping us to maintain standards of patient care and staff experience.

“However, none of this detracts from how staff are currently feeling and the fact that the recovery of our system and the people that it relies upon cannot be achieved overnight.

“We have already established a staff group to explore new solutions and ways of working to help respond to the factors that create the challenges staff are experiencing, but do not underestimate the scale of the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal