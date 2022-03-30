RAF dad posted 400 miles away from son wins a year of free flights with Loganair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RAF dad posted 400 miles away from son wins a year of free flights with Loganair

By Vanessa Walker
March 30, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 4:06 pm
Tom Field was posted in Aberdeen, an 8 hour drive away from his four year old son.
An RAF dad who was posted to Aberdeen, 423 miles away from his four-year-old son, has secured a year of free flights to maintain the bond with his youngster.

Tom Field was nominated by his partner who put his name forward after he “moved heaven and earth” to ensure he saw his son, Ethan, every two weeks.

The radar tech was posted to Scotland in April 2021, over 400 miles away from his family in Lincoln.

‘A lifesaver for Tom and Ethan’

Tom’s partner, Kerry Grant, was worried about him making the eight-hour drive at night after intensive weeks at work – which inspired her to nominate him for Loganair’s competition.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the prize and can’t believe we won the Diamond Ticket competition.

“This will be a lifesaver for Tom and Ethan, meaning they can spend quality time together without being knackered from an eight-hour drive after a long week.

Kerry nominated Tom after spending a year making the car journey from Aberdeen to Lincoln.

“When I met Tom, I could instantly see what an incredible dad he was and as Tom and I look to a future living in Aberdeen, with Ethan in Lincoln with his mum, I am delighted that I put Tom forward for the competition.

“This will really take the stress off as he travels between both places and gets to see Ethan as much as he possibly can and bring my son and I together as a family more often.

“To us, this is about keeping a family connected and that is absolutely as precious as a diamond.”

The tickets were due to start with immediate effect, however Loganair have postponed the start date after Tom was posted to an international base until June – making communication with his son all the more difficult with limited phone signal.

But when Tom returns in June, he and his pilot-enthusiast son will have a year to make the most of their prize and catch up on lost time.

Making up for lost time

Four-year-old Ethan is extremely excited about spending more time with his dad but also getting to hit the skies on more flights with the airline.

When Tom told his son about the prize, he said: “Daddy, that means you will get down in time for bedtime stories on Fridays.”

Tom and Ethan are looking forward to spending quality tie together, and making up for lost time.

Kay Ryan, commercial operating officer at Loganair, said: “Bringing people together and keeping loved ones connected is at the heart of our operation.

“Tom and Ethan’s story encapsulates the essence of the airline, and we are delighted to be able to give them a year’s worth of quality time together.

“We look forward to being part of their special trips.”

Loganair received over 1,400 entries for the competition, so decided to select two runner up winners as part of the competition.

The longest-serving airline company in the UK celebrated its 60th birthday last month.

