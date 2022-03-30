Second phase of £600,000 roadworks to get underway on A85 near Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The second phase of road improvements along the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road will commence on April 4, as part of a larger £600,000 initiative.

Transport Scotland is investing in improved road markings along a stretch of the A85 between Tyndrum and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban.

The first phase of the project between Tyndrum and Connel Bridge Junction was completed earlier in March.

Work on the second phase between Connel Bridge Junction and Dunollie Roundabout will begin on Monday, April 4 and will take a week to complete.

Work will be undertaken from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 7pm.

The road will remain open. However, for the safety of road workers and road users, temporary lane closures and a traffic management system will be in place.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This second phase of essential road marking improvement works will allow us to improve the condition of the road markings on this section of the A85 between Connel Bridge Junction and Dunollie Roundabout in Oban.

“The traffic management arrangements are necessary to provide a safe working area for the workforce and road users. However, our teams will do all they can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

