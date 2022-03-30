Second phase of £600,000 roadworks to get underway on A85 near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Second phase of £600,000 roadworks to get underway on A85 near Oban

By Ross Hempseed
March 30, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 4:39 pm
Post Thumbnail

The second phase of road improvements along the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road will commence on April 4, as part of a larger £600,000 initiative.

Transport Scotland is investing in improved road markings along a stretch of the A85 between Tyndrum and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban.

The first phase of the project between Tyndrum and Connel Bridge Junction was completed earlier in March.

Work on the second phase between Connel Bridge Junction and Dunollie Roundabout will begin on Monday, April 4 and will take a week to complete.

Work will be undertaken from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 7pm.

The road will remain open. However, for the safety of road workers and road users, temporary lane closures and a traffic management system will be in place.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This second phase of essential road marking improvement works will allow us to improve the condition of the road markings on this section of the A85 between Connel Bridge Junction and Dunollie Roundabout in Oban.

“The traffic management arrangements are necessary to provide a safe working area for the workforce and road users. However, our teams will do all they can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

To find out more about how this affects your journey visit Traffic Scotland website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal