Man, 24, charged after 58-year-old woman found dead in Torry

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Glenbervie Road, in the Torry area, at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

A 58-year-old died at the scene, while a 26-year-old man was found hurt. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

They are believed to be related.

Detectives have launched a major inquiry, with officers spotted searching neighbouring gardens and bins while forensic investigations get underway.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the police’s major investigation team, moved to assure residents it was an “isolated” incident.

He said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

Searches ongoing

Throughout the day, officers were spotted searching gardens in the area, near the junction with Glenbervie Road.

Officers have also been checking the bins.

Forensics officers, wearing white paper suits, have also been seen going in and out of one of the buildings.

‘It’s a terrible situation’

Sylwia Jastrzebska, 28, lives across the road from the Glenbervie Road flat where the woman died.

The 28-year-old said: “I saw the ambulance and police start coming and police blocked the whole street. Then after that I saw them take the guy out of the flat and take him to ambulance.

“Police came round and asked me what I saw and they said the man lived with his mum.

“It’s a terrible situation.”

Lesley Dixon, who also lives locally, said she saw police arrive in the area on Sunday.

“I started to see some police activity around about teatime last night, more and more police cars and vans were arriving,” she said.

“Then more police were turning up then I saw police at the door and it looked like they were armed with helmets on so I knew it was something a bit more serious.”

Adriana Woods, who has lived in the area for several years, claimed it had been going downhill – and that many of her neighbours move in and out again quickly.

“I think it’s getting worse,” she said.

“The state of the street and the rotation of neighbours is going down, down, down – no one wants to stay here.

“It’s a concern if it’s safe to walk in the evening so I think maybe there should be more patrols around on the street. I know some people these days don’t care about looking after their neighbours but it’s part of the community to look after each other and to know what’s going on.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2499 of Sunday April 3.