Network Rail complete £7 million upgrades on West Highland line

The West Highland Line has undergone a major facelift.

Network Rail have invested £7million in upgrades along the Mallaig to Glasgow railway line.

Engineers have replaced around two miles of track between Upper Tyndrum and Spean Bridge.

Upgrades have also been made to the Nevis Viaduct.

The extensive project was completed over the course of nine-days.

Rail bosses say the improvements have modernised and improved the reliability of the popular route.

Securing the future of Scotland’s railway

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “This investment programme is vital for the future of Scotland’s railway.

“The work we have completed helps to provide a more modern railway and will help to improve reliability on the West Highland Line – which is visited by many thanks to its iconic scenery.”

Accompanying the track upgrades, improvements were also made to the Nevis viaduct.

Engineers improved both the drainage and the track; supporting the implementation of a new track design.

Teams worked around the clock to complete the programme of works on time.

Teams were transported daily to the remote working sites by rail from Bridge of Orchy.

Rail bosses say the move helped them stay on schedule.

Rail disruption

On several occasions commuters of the West Highland Line endured lengthy delays due to complications.

In February, the route was left block on two occasions – just days apart – after Network Rail’s road to rail vehicle (RRV) developed a fault on the line.

Mr Sumpter said such disruptions was not uncommon during such projects.

He thanked customers for their “patience and understanding.”

He added: “We understand some customers may have experienced some inconvenience while the work was carried out.

“But such a significant investment could not be delivered without temporary disruption and every effort was made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible.

“I’d like to thank all passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding while we completed this essential work.”