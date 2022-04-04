Network Rail complete £7 million upgrades on West Highland line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Network Rail complete £7 million upgrades on West Highland line

By Michelle Henderson
April 4, 2022, 1:20 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 4:28 pm
Network Rail have completed a £7million programme of upgrades on the west coast railway line.
The West Highland Line has undergone a major facelift.

Network Rail have invested £7million in upgrades along the Mallaig to Glasgow railway line.

Engineers have replaced around two miles of track between Upper Tyndrum and Spean Bridge.

Upgrades have also been made to the Nevis Viaduct.

The extensive project was completed over the course of nine-days.

Rail bosses say the improvements have modernised and improved the reliability of the popular route.

Securing the future of Scotland’s railway

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “This investment programme is vital for the future of Scotland’s railway.

“The work we have completed helps to provide a more modern railway and will help to improve reliability on the West Highland Line – which is visited by many thanks to its iconic scenery.”

Accompanying the track upgrades, improvements were also made to the Nevis viaduct.

Engineers improved both the drainage and the track; supporting the implementation of a new track design.

Teams worked around the clock to complete the programme of works on time.

Teams were transported daily to the remote working sites by rail from Bridge of Orchy.

Rail bosses say the move helped them stay on schedule.

Rail disruption

The nine-day programme included the replacement of around two miles of track between Upper Tyndrum and Spean Bridge.

On several occasions commuters of the West Highland Line endured lengthy delays due to complications.

In February, the route was left block on two occasions – just days apart – after Network Rail’s road to rail vehicle (RRV) developed a fault on the line.

Mr Sumpter said such disruptions was not uncommon during such projects.

He thanked customers for their “patience and understanding.”

He added: “We understand some customers may have experienced some inconvenience while the work was carried out.

“But such a significant investment could not be delivered without temporary disruption and every effort was made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible.

“I’d like to thank all passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding while we completed this essential work.”

