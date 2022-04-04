National Trust for Scotland launches Easter events for families in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

National Trust for Scotland launches Easter events for families in north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
April 4, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 3:20 pm
Easter Egg hunt at Pitmedden Gardens in 2018. Pictured from left, Ellen Watt, 6 and Leo Donaldson, 5. Picture by Heather Fowlie / DCT Media
Easter Egg hunt at Pitmedden Gardens in 2018. Pictured from left, Ellen Watt, 6 and Leo Donaldson, 5. Picture by Heather Fowlie / DCT Media

Families across the north and north-east have been invited to celebrate the Easter holidays at some of Scotland’s most enchanting heritage sites this year.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has announced the return of their popular festive events offering a wide range of springtime activities for the first time in two years.

Families will be able to join this year’s Egg Trails to explore the grounds of the area’s historic locations, while solving puzzles and collecting chocolate rewards.

Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire is one of the locations for this year’s Egg Trail. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland

The conservation charity will hold the special nature-themed events across 22 of its sites – including Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Fyvie Castle, Haddo House and Brodie Castle.

Children in Aberdeenshire will be able to join the search for Petunia the Pitmedden bunny in Pitmedden Garden near Ellon, while visitors in the Highlands can celebrate the signs of spring on an Easter adventure around Glencoe Visitor Centre’s woodlands.

Brodie Castle reopened for weekends during summer in hope to see surge of visitors to make up for lost time. Picture by Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to confirm the return of our Easter Egg Trails for April 2022.

“We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care and enjoying nature, as spring arrives.

“For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”

The events will run April 15-18 from 10am until 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal