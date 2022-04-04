National Trust for Scotland launches Easter events for families in north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families across the north and north-east have been invited to celebrate the Easter holidays at some of Scotland’s most enchanting heritage sites this year.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has announced the return of their popular festive events offering a wide range of springtime activities for the first time in two years.

Families will be able to join this year’s Egg Trails to explore the grounds of the area’s historic locations, while solving puzzles and collecting chocolate rewards.

The conservation charity will hold the special nature-themed events across 22 of its sites – including Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Fyvie Castle, Haddo House and Brodie Castle.

Children in Aberdeenshire will be able to join the search for Petunia the Pitmedden bunny in Pitmedden Garden near Ellon, while visitors in the Highlands can celebrate the signs of spring on an Easter adventure around Glencoe Visitor Centre’s woodlands.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to confirm the return of our Easter Egg Trails for April 2022.

“We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care and enjoying nature, as spring arrives.

“For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”

The events will run April 15-18 from 10am until 4pm.