Esso protest and a wine rescue: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
April 4, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 5:29 pm
An Ocean Rebellion activist sweeps up fake oil during a demonstration outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in central London. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A worker in protective gear holds up a sign which reads “10 to a group” as residents line up for the mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai. Picture by AP.
Extinction Rebellion handout photo of their Activists blockading Esso West oil facility near Heathrow Airport in London. Picture by Andrea Domeniconi/ Extinction Rebellion.
Winegrowers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Burgundy region. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. Picture by AP.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon unveils a specially branded train at Glasgow Queen Street Station as ScotRail transfers from Dutch firm Abellio into public ownership. Abellio has been running ScotRail since 2015 but it has faced criticism over performance levels. Its contract is being brought to an end three years early, having been due to last until 2025. Picture via PA.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets families during a visit at Govan Help in Glasgow, a charity that supports vulnerable children, parents and families to mark the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment. Picture via PA.
People queuing to check-in at Heathrow Terminal 2 as travellers embarking on overseas trips on Monday faced chaos as flights were cancelled and cross-Channel rail services were hit by major delays. Airlines are suffering from staff shortages related to coronavirus sickness, leading to flights being grounded. Picture by PA.
People pass a mural of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the artist Aches, in central Dublin. Picture via PA.
Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to Brightkidz Pre School Nursery in Stanmore, north London, where he met children and talked with staff and parents about childcare and the cost of living crisis. Picture via PA.

