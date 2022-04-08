‘It has everything you can possibly want’: Braemar named one of the best places to live in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It has everything you can possibly want’: Braemar named one of the best places to live in the UK

By Denny Andonova
April 8, 2022, 8:50 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 9:46 pm
Braemar named one of the best places to live in the UK.
Braemar is among seven places in Scotland to make The Times' Best Places to Live in the UK list.

With its rich heritage, breath-taking scenery and welcoming community, Braemar is certainly one of the north-east’s most precious treasures.

The small Deeside village might not seem like the obvious choice to settle in for some – but the beautiful views of the Cairngorms mixed with the sound of pipes from the Highland Games can easily prove otherwise.

A pipe band display at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Braemar has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK in this year’s listing by The Times, getting the better of other Scottish competitors like Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Hailed as the spot where “Scotland is at its most rugged, dramatic and beautiful”, it is among seven places in Scotland to make the list and the only representative of the north.

And for locals in Braemar, the news was no surprise.

‘Braemar is everything you can possibly want’

Gareth Johnston, who has been born and bred in a family deeply rooted in Braemar for hundreds of years, praised the close-knit community in the village as its main asset.

The 35-year-old butcher said: “I might be a bit biased, but I love it here – the countryside, the community spirit, there is almost everything you can possibly want from a small village.

Braemar butcher Gareth Johnston grew up in the village.

“There are plenty of facilities like playparks, and then you have the woods and the hills to go on your bike. You can just go out and about and you don’t really have to worry about anything.

“It’s hard to say why it’s such a good place when you’ve grown up here because you just accept it as normal. But compared to other places I’ve stayed, here it’s much more like a whole community and folk are always willing to help you out – everyone looks out for everyone.”

‘It’s a stunning place – even on a dreich day’

For 55-year-old Iain Fowler and his wife Gillian, Braemar was the hidden gem that had everything they wished for.

The couple moved to the village from Surrey in 2018 after spending eight years exploring Scotland to find their perfect home.

Shop assistants Iain Fowler and Sam Burgess at the Braemar Mountain Sports store in the village.

Mr Fowler, who now works at Braemar Mountain Sports, said: “It’s a stunning place to live, even on a dreich day – that’s why I moved here. My wife and I have been all over the country just to see where we could live in Scotland and it took us eight years to find Braemar.

“There is so much going on in the village and the people are really friendly. There are so many people willing to put themselves out to put things on – from craft fairs, concerts, mountain sports, and then you have the famous games as well. It’s just a great place.”

Fantastic scenery makes Braemar top holiday destination

And while others said they probably wouldn’t necessarily move to live in Braemar, it remains one of their top destinations to visit.

Gillian and Ivan Cunningham often leave their home in Buckhaven, Fife, to take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the mesmerising scenery of Royal Deeside with their friends Moira and Colin Angus.

Gillian and Ivan Cunningham with Moira and Colin Angus during a sunny day trip to Braemar.

Mrs Cunningham, 55, said: “It feels like it’s really far away from where we live, although it’s not, because it’s such a different air, different scenery, different pace – it’s like a proper holiday destination even though it’s only a few hours away.

“It just slows you down and you’ve got all the local cafes and restaurants, the scenery is just fantastic for walks and everybody is so welcoming and lovely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal