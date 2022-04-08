EXCLUSIVE: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to leave Aberdeen in coming days as contract set to be terminated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ time at Pittodrie is set to be cut short.

It is understood the 31-year-old’s contract will be terminated in the coming days.

Emmanuel-Thomas joined the Dons from Livingston on a two-year deal last summer but has failed to impress during his spell in the Granite City.

The former Livi forward has scored one goal in 23 appearances for the Dons with his solitary strike coming in the 2-1 League Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

Emmanuel-Thomas, who came through the ranks at Arsenal and was capped by England at under-17 and under-19 level, has not started for the Dons since a 1-0 loss against Hibs in December.

The striker has not been included in match-day squads under new boss Jim Goodwin.

The Aberdeen manager admitted he was concerned by the striker’s level of fitness.

In an interview last month, Goodwin said: “I had a good conversation with Jay when I came in.

“He has a little bit of work to do physically. It’s as simple as that.

“He is not fit enough to play the type of football that I want us to play.

“I have been very honest with him on that. He knows what he has to do.

“He is working hard behind the scenes, he is doing extra with the sports science team and that’s all we can ask of him at the moment.”

The imminent departure of Emmanuel-Thomas represents another indication of Goodwin’s desire to overhaul the playing squad at Pittodrie.

Player-coach Scott Brown departed the Dons last month, while it was confirmed this week that long-serving defender Andy Considine will also be leaving at the end of the season.

The Dons announced earlier today that defender Michael Devlin had been released after suffering a horrid time with injuries.

The 28-year-old had not featured for the Dons since December 2020.

