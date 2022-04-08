EXCLUSIVE: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to leave Aberdeen in coming days as contract set to be terminated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to leave Aberdeen in coming days as contract set to be terminated

By Danny Law
April 8, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ time at Pittodrie is set to be cut short.

It is understood the 31-year-old’s contract will be terminated in the coming days.

Emmanuel-Thomas joined the Dons from Livingston on a two-year deal last summer but has failed to impress during his spell in the Granite City.

The former Livi forward has scored one goal in 23 appearances for the Dons with his solitary strike coming in the 2-1 League Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

Emmanuel-Thomas, who came through the ranks at Arsenal and was capped by England at under-17 and under-19 level, has not started for the Dons since a 1-0 loss against Hibs in December.

The striker has not been included in match-day squads under new boss Jim Goodwin.

The Aberdeen manager admitted he was concerned by the striker’s level of fitness.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ last start was against Hibernian in December.

In an interview last month, Goodwin said: “I had a good conversation with Jay when I came in.

“He has a little bit of work to do physically. It’s as simple as that.

“He is not fit enough to play the type of football that I want us to play.

“I have been very honest with him on that. He knows what he has to do.

“He is working hard behind the scenes, he is doing extra with the sports science team and that’s all we can ask of him at the moment.”

The imminent departure of Emmanuel-Thomas represents another indication of Goodwin’s desire to overhaul the playing squad at Pittodrie.

Player-coach Scott Brown departed the Dons last month, while it was confirmed this week that long-serving defender Andy Considine will also be leaving at the end of the season.

The Dons announced earlier today that defender Michael Devlin had been released after suffering a horrid time with injuries.

The 28-year-old had not featured for the Dons since December 2020.

