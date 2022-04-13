Three weeks of A96 roadworks for resurfacing between Craibstone and Tyrebagger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three weeks of A96 roadworks for resurfacing between Craibstone and Tyrebagger

By Lauren Taylor
April 13, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:10 pm
Resurfacing works to take place westbound of A96 Craibstone roundabout. Google Maps.
Sections of the A96 between Craibstone and Tyrebagger will be disrupted for three weeks as resurfacing work is carried out.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the westbound sections at the Craibstone roundabout, to create a smoother road surface.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18 and is planned to take up to three weeks.

Work will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, with lane closures and a convoy system in place.

The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, however, the single-lane closure will remain in place.

Resurfacing works between the Craibstone roundabout and Tyrebagger junction are expected to be complete by May 9, subject to weather conditions.

Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £670,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The road closure on the westbound carriageway is essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists however we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the works overnight with convoy.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

Road users are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow extra time to reach their destination.

