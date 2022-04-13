Three weeks of A96 roadworks for resurfacing between Craibstone and Tyrebagger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sections of the A96 between Craibstone and Tyrebagger will be disrupted for three weeks as resurfacing work is carried out.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the westbound sections at the Craibstone roundabout, to create a smoother road surface.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18 and is planned to take up to three weeks.

Work will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, with lane closures and a convoy system in place.

The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, however, the single-lane closure will remain in place.

Resurfacing works between the Craibstone roundabout and Tyrebagger junction are expected to be complete by May 9, subject to weather conditions.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £670,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The road closure on the westbound carriageway is essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists however we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the works overnight with convoy.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

Road users are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow extra time to reach their destination.