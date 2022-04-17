‘Loud bang and massive flames’ from campervan blaze in Peterhead that spread to house By Ellie Milne April 17, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 9:11 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat Weekend court roll – A despicable grandson, a creepy stalker and a crook cleaner Fire crews spent six hours tackling blaze at wood processing plant following an explosion Polvanie View flats in Inverness sealed off following major incident