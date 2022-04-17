Highland rangers report already seeing wild camping concerns at beauty spots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland rangers have warned rubbish and debris from wild camping is already starting to litter beauty spots in the north this year.

Concerns have grown in recent years about the effect staycations are having on rural locations.

Communities along the NC500 and other tourist trails have been particularly vocal about some visitors not clearing up after themselves.

‘You should leave no trace’

Highland Council’s access rangers service has already reported seeing mess build up in some beauty spots this year.

The group was launched in April in Lochaber, Skye, Loch Ness, Wester Ross and north-west Highland areas to educate and inform people about wild camping, overcrowding and parking concerns.

It is hoped there will be at least 17 rangers by June who will work through the summer into early autumn.

The authority has shared photographs of camp chairs, sleeping bags and abandoned tents on its social media.

In a Facebook post, the service explained some temporary restrictions will be trialled this year to allow natural habitats to be restored following NatureScot advice.

It added: “The access rangers are already fining abandoned tents and inconsiderate camping.

“Please remember wild camping, under the Scottish Outdoors Access Code, is for small lightweight tents in small numbers of a maximum of three nights, not near buildings or roads, in enclosed fields or near historic monuments.

“You should leave no trace. Some areas that received significant cumulative pressure last year are still degraded, and we are going to trial temporary restrictions in a few small areas to allow habitat restoration.”

Wild camping concerns in Highland Perthshire

The concerns raised by the Highland Council access rangers comes days after residents in Highland Perthshire warned warmer weather could bring added mess and dangers to the area.

Aberfeldy and Kinloch Rannoch residents have urged visitors to rural locations to be considerate when lighting fires and packing up.

Angus Forbes and Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson explained new rangers in Perth and Kinross had already made an impact.

He said: “Irresponsible campers were a large problem during the pandemic, that’s why we employed seasonal rangers to try and solve it.

“There is no doubt that they made a huge difference and the continue to do so, the new intake are just getting started now.”