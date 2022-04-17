Highland rangers report already seeing wild camping concerns at beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Highland rangers report already seeing wild camping concerns at beauty spots

By David Mackay
April 17, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 4:35 pm
Rangers have reporting finding abandoned tents. Photo: Highland Council Access Rangers
Highland rangers have warned rubbish and debris from wild camping is already starting to litter beauty spots in the north this year.

Concerns have grown in recent years about the effect staycations are having on rural locations.

Communities along the NC500 and other tourist trails have been particularly vocal about some visitors not clearing up after themselves.

‘You should leave no trace’

Highland Council’s access rangers service has already reported seeing mess build up in some beauty spots this year.

The group was launched in April in Lochaber, Skye, Loch Ness, Wester Ross and north-west Highland areas to educate and inform people about wild camping, overcrowding and parking concerns.

It is hoped there will be at least 17 rangers by June who will work through the summer into early autumn.

The authority has shared photographs of camp chairs, sleeping bags and abandoned tents on its social media.

Sleeping bags, chairs and litter have also been discovered. Photo: Highland Council Access Rangers.

In a Facebook post, the service explained some temporary restrictions will be trialled this year to allow natural habitats to be restored following NatureScot advice.

It added: “The access rangers are already fining abandoned tents and inconsiderate camping.

“Please remember wild camping, under the Scottish Outdoors Access Code, is for small lightweight tents in small numbers of a maximum of three nights, not near buildings or roads, in enclosed fields or near historic monuments.

“You should leave no trace. Some areas that received significant cumulative pressure last year are still degraded, and we are going to trial temporary restrictions in a few small areas to allow habitat restoration.”

Wild camping concerns in Highland Perthshire

The concerns raised by the Highland Council access rangers comes days after residents in Highland Perthshire warned warmer weather could bring added mess and dangers to the area.

Aberfeldy and Kinloch Rannoch residents have urged visitors to rural locations to be considerate when lighting fires and packing up.

Angus Forbes and Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson explained new rangers in Perth and Kinross had already made an impact.

He said: “Irresponsible campers were a large problem during the pandemic, that’s why we employed seasonal rangers to try and solve it.

“There is no doubt that they made a huge difference and the continue to do so, the new intake are just getting started now.”

Right to roam: ‘There’s no such thing as trespass’ and six other Scottish access myths busted

